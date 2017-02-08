News By Tag
How to Know if You're Investing in the Right IPO?
A trend of small businesses have also been making way at their attempts to get a piece of the Wall Street pie especially since Regulation A+ offerings are now a legitimate way for them to conduct an IPO. In fact, Regulation A+ IPOs can offer worthwhile rewards over conventional IPO's and can be relatively resistant to the swings of stock-market cycles. However, it is still important to evaluate the company considered for investment.
To be confident that your purchase of stock is good, it is important to do some industry research in which the company exists. For example, oil companies are hugely impacted by the status of the economy and foreign affairs. Therefore, it is ideal to pay close attention to industry trends as they may affect the value of your stocks. That is not to suggest that investing in the oil industry will always produce a bad outcome, but for beginners, becoming a savvy investor takes experience over time.
With more knowledge of the potential investee's industry, you can ask such questions pertaining to how the company plans to thrive in spite of probable industry fluctuations. This is highlighted in the company's objectives and goals for the years to come. Make sure that companies with highly ambitious goals have a realistic plan of achieving them. Punch TV Studios, a publicly traded media company placed in a billion dollar industry, plan to fund their first 100 films with $10 million giving budgets up to $100,000 per film with the incentive of gradually producing 300 projects over the next 4 years. It is good to look out for actual desires with numbers attached to them because they tend to be quantified for a reason. As another example, "we plan to sell $x of our product within the next year with a x% increase for the years following." An unattainable number can be a red flag especially with large corporations that are already doing well because their room for growth may be slim. Numbers that are too small can also be alarming. If the goal is within an array of years, make sure that the company has annual/per term goals for achieving them.
As Warren Buffett once said, "Never count on making a good sale. Have the purchase price be so attractive that even a mediocre sale gives good results." Companies such as Punch TV Studios, who is currently in the IPO, are doing just that. They have decided to price their shares at just $1 a share with a different incentive to make it affordable and accessible to everyone. In that regard, people will purchase even more shares. Though they are the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market, Punch TV plans to change the Wall Street climate with their approach. Not only will their investments bring the production company to the next level, it will open new job opportunities and support independent filmmakers in the urban community ultimately creating a cycle of economic prosperity. To learn more about Punch TV visit their website at www.punchtvstudios.com.
Companies with such community involvement tend to do well financially because they understand the power in numbers. Seeing "the bigger picture" puts companies ahead of their competitors which is important to smart investors, but that's just the surface. Community connection can reduce expenses, thus generating more revenue. For example, coffee shops (i.e. Starbucks) have shifted their social responsibilities to environmental sustainability not only for the reason of appealing eco-friendly to their customers. An advantage of Starbucks centering so much of their brand on being environmentally aware and committed to local farming communities is that it is positively cost-efficient in the long run. Therefore, the social achievements of your potential investee company can be more effective than many investors have sought out to be.
About Punch TV Studios
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
