60 Seconds To Sizzle With Social Videos! SMB Dallas February 2017 Meeting
This month we will have two expert Panelists Winn Fuqua and Mark Liberio to discuss their own video endeavors. Join us for this session and hear from their perspective and experience.
According to Cisco forecasts, global consumer Internet video traffic will make up 80% of all consumer Internet traffic by 2019. It is 74% in 2017. Mobile video traffic now accounts for more than half (55%) of all time spent on mobile. In 2016, people spent an average of three hours and six minutes per day on mobile devices, up from one hour and 28 minutes in 2012, as found by eMarketer.
So it's no surprise that, 76.5% of marketers and small business owners who have used video marketing say it had a direct impact on their business (source: Animoto survey). This month we will have two expert Panelists discuss their own video endeavors. Join us for this session and hear from their perspective and experience.
Our panel this month will feature Winn Fuqua, Winn Fuqua Photography and Mark Liberio, Tetra Media Group. You will want to register (http://www.socialmediabreakfastdallas.com/
Winn Fuqua, Owner of Winn Fuqua Photography for 27 years. Winn specializes in drone, video and photo. He is both an imaging expert author and public speaker on these subjects. His clients include Sprint, Coca Cola, Westin Hotels and Club Corp. He has been published in numerous publications such as USA Today, The Dallas Morning News, and the Dallas Business Journal.
Winn Fuqua will be discussing using videos as a marketing and sales tool to position the owner or CEO of their company as an expert in the industry. When you share what you know on a regular basis you become the expert in that industry. Use 60 second videos to position your business / yourself, and stay in touch with your audience. Let's discuss two of the most common bad assumptions or even mistakes when making your videos. Is producing a 30 second video easier or harder than creating a 1.5 minute video? Will the shorter video be less expensive?
Mark Liberio is Producer and Co-Owner of Tetra Media Group, a script to social video production company in Dallas. Tetra produces television commercials, online marketing videos, training and e-learning modules and provides video support at corporate and non-profit events. Mark has been a member of the Social Media Breakfast Dallas Board of Directors since 2014 and was awarded Small Business Person of the Year in 2014 by the Plano Chamber of Commerce.
Mark will be discussing four elements every marketing video should have and better yet, the three biggest mistakes to avoid with video and social media. Let's explore, "What is the best social media platform for my videos?"
Social media is ever changing and SMB Dallas is an organization that collectively presents and practices social media platforms, tools, metrics, applications, ROI and case studies. We are excited hear from Winn and Mark at the upcoming February 2017 meeting. SMB Dallas is a free event so registration is critical if you want a seat for most months. To register visit Eventbrite – 60 Seconds To Sizzle With Social Videos!
Mark Liberio, Producer and Co-Owner of Tetra Media Group (http://www.tetramediagroup.com/
SMB Dallas social media includes LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/
About SMB Dallas
SMB Dallas was formed May 5, 2010 for businesses and individuals primarily involved in B2B, to network, learn, and showcase their interests in various uses of social media. From a business owner who utilizes social media to promote and grow their business, to the media expert or the new beginner, SMB Dallas is an organization of 800 members coming together to share, teach and learn. SMB's roots started in "The Big 3" in social medias – LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter, and has constantly expanded topics to more social media platforms strategic approaches, tools and many more. The program format varies from showcasing various keynote speakers, "Hot Topic" panel discussions and roundtable "Burning Question" format, so all have an opportunity to participate and grow in knowledge. Meeting the last Thursday of each month, SMB Dallas members gather to share experiences, successes and engage with each other on a variety of different topics in and around the social media sphere. For more information please visit https://socialmediabreakfastdallas.com.
