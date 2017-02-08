News By Tag
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Creates A Snacking Revolution
Mochi Ice Cream Company Launches in Stores Across the Country
Bringing meaningful innovation to the industry, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is taking snacking on a flavor-filled joyride with its mochi ice cream creations. The brand fuses fun and flavor with its cool and creamy premium ice cream wrapped in soft traditional sweet rice dough, delighting taste buds everywhere. At only 110 calories per mochi ice cream ball, fans are craving its mouth-watering flavors like Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip and Green Tea. Snackers looking for a fruity and unique experience can bite into flavors like Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango.
"Mochi ice cream is emerging as one of the top new food trends and we're excited to introduce My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream to people looking for a super delightful and delicious hand-held snack," said Russelll Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We're here to inspire people to live their most delicious lives, to embrace the unexpected and the colorful."
Currently, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is the perfect go-to snack that is great on its own and with all its unique varieties, fans can grab a little fun anytime of the day and discover the joy of ice cream, sans spoon.
For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.
