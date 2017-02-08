News By Tag
The Best Folding Bikes announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated folding bikes.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Schwinn 20-inch Loop Folding Bike
The Schwinn Loop is an ideal urban commuting bike. The Schwinn 20-inch Loop Folding Bike is ideal for city commuters. When folded up it measures 30"x32"x11" so it takes up very little space in the small apartments of most city dwellers.
The bike features 7 speeds and alloy linear pull brakes for quick stopping abililty that is needed in urban riding. Its also lightweight so if you have to carry up the stairs its not a huge burden. The Schwinn Loop is very easy and quick to fold up.
Top Pick - Dahon Speed Uno Folding Bike
The Dahon Uno is primarily a urban commuter bike. With one speed it is not appropriate for hilly terrain. The simple design makes it a very reliable bike and also was the easiest and fastest to fold and unfold.
When folded down is measures 11.7"x30"x25"
Best Buy - Columbia 26" Folding Bike
The Columbia Folding Bike was the heaviest and largest of the folding bikes evaluated. It features 18 speeds so it is an ideal bike to take camping or for hilly terrain.
With its larger size its not an an ideal urban commuter bike, the 18 speeds are overkill for urban riding. The Columbia came closest to riding like a standard non folding bike, it has a surprisingly comfortable ride.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
