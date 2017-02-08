News By Tag
Scottsdale Specialty Store Named Best Gift Shop in the Valley
The specialty retailer offers a mix of unique gifts including a fun collection of accessories for the home or office, books, jewelry, fashion accessories and travel bags. The Paper Place also offers personalized stationery and wide selection of off-the-shelf invitations and greeting cards from brands such as Crane and Co., William Arthur, Vera Wang and more.
Since 1997, Arizona Foothills Magazine has asked its readers to nominate and vote for their favorite shops, restaurants, and other local venues. Hundreds of thousands of votes are cast to determine the Valley's best, which are then featured in the magazine's April issue.
"The Paper Place has been a part of the community for almost 40 years, so this really means a lot," said Nancy Silver "It's nice to know that all these people voted for us."
The store was originally founded by Judy Silver and oldest daughter, Nancy. Hendricks joined the family business in 1991.
In addition to selling specialty gifts and décor, The Paper Place works closely with customers to create custom invitations and announcements for special events including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthdays and graduations. The Paper Place has also worked with local non-profits creating invites, programs and menus for fundraising events.
"We get to be part of our customers' most important life celebrations and biggest milestones when we are creating invitations,"
The Paper Place can be found at 4130 N Marshall Way #C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 or online at www.thepaperplaceaz.com.
About The Paper Place
The Paper Place is a family owned and operated boutique located in Old Town Scottsdale since 1978. The boutique specializes in custom invitations, stationary, gifts and décor. To learn more, visit thepaperplaceaz.com or call 480-941-2858.
