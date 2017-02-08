 
News By Tag
* Shop
* Gift
* Best
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Scottsdale Specialty Store Named Best Gift Shop in the Valley

 
 
The Paper Place
The Paper Place
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Shop
* Gift
* Best

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Scottsdale - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Paper Place, located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, was recently awarded 'Best of the Valley 2017' in the category of 'Best Gift Shop' by Arizona Foothills Magazine. The shop, owned and operated by sisters, Nancy Silver and Betsy Hendricks, has been a favorite among locals and visitors looking for gifts and invitations for more than 38 years.

The specialty retailer offers a mix of unique gifts including a fun collection of accessories for the home or office, books, jewelry, fashion accessories and travel bags. The Paper Place also offers personalized stationery and wide selection of off-the-shelf invitations and greeting cards from brands such as Crane and Co., William Arthur, Vera Wang and more.

Since 1997, Arizona Foothills Magazine has asked its readers to nominate and vote for their favorite shops, restaurants, and other local venues. Hundreds of thousands of votes are cast to determine the Valley's best, which are then featured in the magazine's April issue.

"The Paper Place has been a part of the community for almost 40 years, so this really means a lot," said Nancy Silver "It's nice to know that all these people voted for us."

The store was originally founded by Judy Silver and oldest daughter, Nancy. Hendricks joined  the family business in 1991.

In addition to selling specialty gifts and décor, The Paper Place works closely with customers to create custom invitations and announcements for special events including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthdays and graduations. The Paper Place has also worked with local non-profits creating invites, programs and menus for fundraising events.

"We get to be part of our customers' most important life celebrations and biggest milestones when we are creating invitations," says Betsy Hendricks. "Our selection of gifts has just naturally grown and we love searching the market for unusual items that you don't always see elsewhere."

The Paper Place can be found at 4130 N Marshall Way #C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 or online at www.thepaperplaceaz.com.

About The Paper Place

The Paper Place is a family owned and operated boutique located in Old Town Scottsdale since 1978. The boutique specializes in custom invitations, stationary, gifts and décor. To learn more, visit thepaperplaceaz.com or call 480-941-2858.
End
Source:The Paper Place
Email:***@marketingworxpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Shop, Gift, Best
Industry:Shopping
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
marketingworx News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share