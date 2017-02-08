Aldevron expands manufacturing scale and implements single-use fermentation technology FARGO, N.D. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Aldevron, a leading biotechnology contract manufacturing and development organization, is now using a 30-liter single-use fermentation system for manufacturing nucleic acids and proteins.



"Aldevron single-use fermentation (SUF) technology allows for rapid turnover of the fermenter between runs. A new batch can be initiated within hours of completion of the previous run, with no need for clean-in-place (CIP) of the vessel," said Robert Reames, Aldevron's director of Process and Product Design. "The SUF eliminates the need for costly cleaning validations and greatly reduces the time between GMP production runs."



"The SUF expands our manufacturing capabilities and is the first step in our strategy to support increasing client demand for larger quantities of plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins with shorter timelines," commented Aldevron CEO Michael Chambers. "Work is now underway to implement a 300-liter fermenter and our plans are to scale up to 1,000 liters."



Aldevron's GMP and GMP-SourceTM biomanufacturing services are experiencing tremendous growth and the company is implementing its strategy to support this growth. In addition to new fermentation technology, the company is building a 50,000-plus square foot manufacturing facility in Fargo.



"We have a loyal client base that continues to innovate with new products and new therapeutic technologies," said Chambers. "We are positioning Aldevron to be a key partner in bringing these novel products to patients."



Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany.



