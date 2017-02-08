The Dental Advisor Awards OralID Top Oral Cancer Screening Device for Third Consecutive Year

Dental Advisor Award

-- Forward Science was awarded one of dentistry's top awards yet again. The Dental Advisor awarded Forward Science the product of the year for it's oral cancer screening device, OralID. Since receiving FDA Clearance in 2013, OralID has won the prestigious product of the year award from Dental Advisor every year, along with other prestigious awards.For the third straight year in as many years eligible, the evaluating consultants for the Dental Advisor voted OralIDas thefor 2017. According to The Dental Advisor review, OralID received the highest rated clinical score of all oral cancer screening products evaluated, and still remains the only oral cancer screening product to score a perfect 5 plus (+++++) rating. The Dental Advisor is a respected dental review company that focuses on reviewing products based on clinical research."The recognition we are receiving for OralID is an indication of the hard work from our entire team," states Robert J. Whitman, Co-Founder and CEO of Forward Science. "As cliché as it sounds, it takes a whole team to achieve success. Our engineering team has created a great product that is needed in the market. The product not only incorporates life-saving technology, but also comes with a lifetime warranty which exemplifies the pride taken in making the device in-house. After the engineering team creates our state of the art device, the sales and marketing team begins their role of supporting the office in efforts to save more lives. We are proud to say we do all of this in house and it shows from our continuous recognition."Forward Science has upgraded its initial OralID classic device to the OralID 2.0 device. The OralID 2.0 device comes as part of the ID For Life Program™, Forward Science's complete oral wellness program. The OralID 2.0 also is available in two new colors, space gray and rose gold.Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. Forward Science quickly expanded its product portfolio in efforts to provide clinicians with a complete oral wellness program to battle the rising trends of oral cancer. With the launch of the ID For Life™ Program, Forward Science has evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology. The ID For Life™ Program includes the following in an effort to change the trends for oral cancer: screening device (OralID), diagnostic tests (CytID, PathID, hpvID, phID), and treatment options (SalivaMAX).To learn more about Forward Science's ID For Life™ Program, or any of their products, visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.