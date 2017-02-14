 
The Best Bike Trailers announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Bike trailers.
 
 
Instep Bike Trailer
Instep Bike Trailer
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Bike Trailers after extensive testing for ease of assembly and attaching to the bike and how easy they were to pull behind a bike.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Instep Sync Single Bicycle Trailer

Outside Pursuits rated this the Editor's Choice for one simple reason: it was very easy to go from box to having it attached to your bike. It features an easy to use and well designed harness system to keep your child safe.

The trailer is very lightweight and folds up into a small package for storage when not in use. If your a jogger, there is an optional stroller package.

Top Pick - Allen Sports Steel Bicycle Trailer

The Allen Sports Trailer is sized for either one or two children or one child and some cargo. The trailer can handle up to 85 pounds. It has large 16" pneumatic wheels for a smooth and comfortable ride.

For when the weather turns rainy, it features a weather resistant rain guard and a bug screen to keep your children safe and dry. It attaches easily to most any bike with the included quick connect bolt.

Best Buy - Schwinn Trailnblazer Single Bike Trailer

Like the other bike trailers the Schwinn folds up in a small package for easy storage. With the quick release wheels removed it's a very compact package. The Schwinn Trailnblazer has 16" pneumatic wheels for a smooth, comfortable ride.

The weight capacity of the Schwinn is less than the other trailers at 50 pounds so it is appropriate for one child only. It features a screen protectors and weather resistant-materials to keep your child safe and dry.

The coupler attaches to most any bike and is easy to connect and disconnect. The only thing keeping the Schwinn in 3rd place was the weight capacity.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-bike-trailers

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
