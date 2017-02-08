News By Tag
Shrimp Po' Boys are Back Again at Krystal®
Beach Vacation Sweepstakes Also Back on the Menu for Limited Time
"Shrimp is one of those tastes you just can't get enough of," said Heather Schlesinger,Director of Calendar Programs & Promotions for Krystal. "It only makes sense to bring back the coastal flavors all of our guests love."
The tasty Mix 5 for $5 sandwich deal isn't the only thing Krystal is bringing back this February – the beloved square burger chain is also offering the chance for one lucky family to win a beach vacation prize pack to the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort (http://www.kingandprince.com/
"Biting into tender, juicy shrimp instantly conjures up thoughts of walking barefoot on the sand. For one of our lucky Krystal guests, this will be a dream we can bring to life," explained Schlesinger.
The Beach Vacation Getaway Sweepstakes will reward one grand prize winner with a complimentary three-night stay at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. The winning family will also enjoy a Shrimp Boat Tour adventure excursion, a cooking lesson with famous Chef Johnny Carino, roundtrip travel, and more.
"Krystal and Shrimp ring nicely together," said Mike Tigani, Director of Marketing for King & Prince Seafood. "We are humbled to be working with a company that prides themselves on the same Southern culture and great food we at King & Prince do."
To enter the sweepstakes, guests simply need to visit the unique URL found on the Krystal website and Facebook page. After registration, guests will receive a sweepstakes entry for the grand prize and can also play the "Shrimp Spin & Win Game" for a chance to win one of twenty-five second-place prizes including $10 Krystal Gift Cards. Guests who share the sweepstakes on Facebook can earn bonus entries for additional chances to win the grand prize. All guests who register for the sweepstakes will receive a coupon for a FREE Shrimp Po' Boy sandwich with the purchase of any other regularly priced menu item, at participating restaurants. Full sweepstakes rules and regulations can be found online at Krystal's website – www.Krystal.com.
About The Krystal Company
Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.comor http://www.facebook.com/
About King & Prince Seafood®
For over 65 years, King & Prince Seafoodhas been providing patron-pleasing seafood by following strict quality control procedures and maintaining food safety standards. With one of the industry's most extensive global sourcing networks through Nissui, the world's second largest seafood company, King & Prince Seafoodsources sustainable seafood to ensure availability for future generations. Innovation, foodservice expertise and consistency are what King & Prince Seafooddelivers to their customers every day: Sea. Taste. Enjoy!
