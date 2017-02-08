 
Industry News





Bumper Carl F Groupco catalogue is biggest to date

 
 
Carl F Groupco launch the company’s new hardware catalogue
PETERBOROUGH, England - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A new 248 page full colour catalogue from hardware supplier Carl F Groupco featuring over 7,000 product lines confirms the company's position as a leading distributor in the UK's fenestration sector. The bumper edition is a must have industry compendium of door & window fittings, ventilation solutions and tools for aluminium, composite, PVCu and timber profile systems.The hard back catalogue, which is a major publishing achievement for the company, is designed to be a hardware "bible" providing a one-stop source for practical, innovative and high quality components. An impressive 65 additional new product pages have been incorporated into the reference document including a dedicated section for SmartSecure -the new smart locking and access control brand launched in 2016 that is set to lead the door hardware electronic evolution.Commenting on the new directory, Carl F Groupco's Marketing Manager, Clare Crockett said:"Production of this catalogue has been a major undertaking and considerable resource was drawn on, including canvassing the input of twenty leading hardware manufacturers."The catalogue is representative of the scale of our range. It showcases the scope of our product portfolio, the depth of our knowledge and the excellent relationships we have built with Europe's most innovative manufacturers – we work with these companies, and our customers, to ensure that current market trends are represented and demands for high quality are met."The range, which has been crafted to deliver the most comprehensive collection of hardware in the industry, is tested and accredited to the latest British Standards to ensure security, durability and functionality."Supporting production of the new catalogue, and the company's customer service focus, next day delivery of all stocked hardware remains a key objective for Carl F Groupco. To ensure orders are fulfilled on time, in full and delivered to customers the next working day, two distribution centres are operated in Peterborough and Cumbernauld.For a copy of the new catalogue, contact Carl F Groupco's Sales Office on sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk,call 393330">01733 393330 or request a copy online at www.carlfgroupco.co.ukCarl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.ukCarl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WAwww.carlfgroupco.co.uk www.smartsecure.co.ukFollow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

Click to Share