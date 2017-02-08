News By Tag
New Home Helpers Business Offers In-Home Caregiving Services
Home Helpers, the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance, now serves Kitsap County region.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Direct Link is its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor and an automated medication dispenser.
"Seniors and families don't want to ask for help, but sometimes trying to be entirely self-sufficient is what lands older adults in the hospital and then, sometimes, in assisted living. Our goal at Home Helpers is to make life easier so you can stay healthy and safe in your home. Whether it means bringing someone on full-time to help you with personal care, meal preparation and transportation or just someone to drop by for a few hours a week to help with laundry and light housekeeping, our customizable services are designed to help you be live at home for as long as possible," John said.
Home Helpers and Direct Link of Kitsap County offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"It can be hard for families to accept that it's time to bring in a professional caregiver, but you have to remember that you're calling Home Helpers because you care. It's challenging for someone to provide the kind of care their loved ones need when they're working full time, raising a family or when they don't live nearby. We want to be an extension of your family so you know, even when you can't be there, your loved one is receiving excellent care," John said.
John added that having a professional caregiver also gives families time to spend together.
"Sometimes when family is providing care, they can't take the time to enjoy each other's company. We don't often take the time to listen to the stories our seniors have to tell and I think that's our loss. They have so much to teach us about life and we need to make time to learn," John said. "I think it's extremely important for us to care for the Greatest Generation and I have a special place in my heart for our nation's veterans. It's our duty to help our seniors live happy, comfortable lives."
Prior to opening Home Helpers, John and Jessica both worked as Certified Nursing Assistants – John in long-term care and in hospitals and Jessica in long-term care and in-home care. John, a respiratory therapist, is also an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq three times, served in the military police and heavy equipment transport and was an Army officer trainer. Amy, a United States Coast Guard veteran, was helping her family abroad and recently moved to Washington to join Home Helpers.
"Jessica and I are both former CNAs and we have a deep understanding of the health care system. After caring for several family members and watching them struggle at long-term facilities, we are looking forward to providing a better alternative for other families," John said.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
For more information about how Home Helpers and Direct Link can serve you and your family, call 360-362-5735, email JBright@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit http://homehelpershomecare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
