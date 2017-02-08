News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert Tina M. Meitl Says Failure Can Lead to Perfection
OBERLIN, KS – February 14, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Failure is Perfection in Progress," in which Ms. Meitl suggests befriending failure instead of fearing it.
"You may not believe me," writes Meitl, referring to the title of her blog, "but it's absolutely true if you choose to think of failure the way I do." She continues adding, "We've all heard, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again!" That is pretty much saying the same thing. You cannot succeed at everything you do in life on the very first attempt."
As Meitl suggests, "All you have to do is look into the lives of some of the most famous artists, scientists, writers and business people. The most well known story is that of Thomas Edison who made over 1,000 attempts before he finally invented the light bulb."
According to Meitl, "When you decide not to be afraid of failure, your pathway to success is assured." "If, on the other hand," she adds, "you decide to court fear of failure you'll certainly avoid failing at anything worthwhile. In fact, your life will be pretty dull and boring because you'll avoid doing anything."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge.
Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
