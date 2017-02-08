News By Tag
Over $3.6 Million Raised During the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's 2017 Holiday Match Campaign
"We have been honored to work with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help with donation support when it was needed the most," APMEX.com founder and President Scott Thomas said. "Each year during the holidays, many families struggle to make ends meet and that may mean going without food. We at APMEX are thrilled with the success of this campaign and that Oklahomans pulled together to help out families in need for such a big impact."
Service is a core value at APMEX, but it's not just something that's said, it's something that's practiced every day. Thomas grew up knowing hunger and it's from those beginnings where APMEX's passion to help others with the same need began. The Regional Food Bank is the perfect partner for APMEX to help those in need of food assistance. For these reasons APMEX, has adopted the Regional Food Bank as their primary charity.
"We have worked with the Regional Food Bank for many years now," APMEX.com CEO Ken Lewis said. "Supporting the Holiday Match Campaign was new for us this year and we couldn't be more excited with the results. We are looking forward to working with the Regional Food Bank on future campaigns and continuing to help our fellow Oklahomans."
Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the nation with one in six Oklahomans struggling with food insecurity. Additionally, one in four children in the state have inconsistent access to food. To read more about the activities APMEX participates in to give back to the community, visit their How We Give page here http://www.apmex.com/
About APMEX, Inc.
For more than 15 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. In 2016, APMEX was ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #42 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.
Whitney McCown
