Podcasting 101 with Perry Williams and Andres Quintana

At the McKimmon Center for Continuing and Professional Education, Raleigh, NC

Holly A. Sullenger, Assistant Director

919.515.9095 or habasso@ncsu.edu

NC State University's Technology Training Solutions Presents

Podcasting 101 with Perry Williams and Andres Quintana

February 17, 2017 – 9am-4:30pm
At the McKimmon Center for Continuing and Professional Education, Raleigh, NC

This exciting new seminar is an introduction to the world of podcasting. You will learn the basics of getting started with podcasting, and the basic hardware and software requirements for recording and editing your podcast. Additionally, you will learn about podcast hosting and how to submit your podcast to various networks including iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play. Perry and Andres will show you how to develop a show format, including the selection of intro music and voice-over talent. They will also demonstrate how to conduct an interview, as well as how to invite locate guests to appear on your podcast. Finally, you will learn about several live streaming solutions that will make engaging with guests and your audience even more fun.

Perry Williams is a former American football cornerback in the National Football League. He played college football at North Carolina State University. Perry was a silent leader of the New York Giants Football team for eleven seasons (1983-1994) as the starting right cornerback for one of the most storied and dynamic defenses in the National Football League history, culminating with two NFL Super Bowl Championships (1986-1987) and (1990-1991). Impressively, Perry holds the record for the most games played as a defensive back in the history of the Giants.

Perry's education and accomplishments during his professional football career included some off-season achievements. Perry earned a Criminal Justice/Sociology Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Perry was selected as a recipient of the Sports Ethic Fellow Humanitarian Award (1995) and the Alex Baker Memorial Humanitarian Award (2014).

Andres Quintana, M.Ed., ABO, migrated from Havana, Cuba, and settled in the United States at age 11. Andres achieved a Master of Business Education from Southern New Hampshire University and completed the NC Teach Certificate at North Carolina State University. Andres has been teaching for the past five years in the area of continuing education for language arts in Spanish, as well as various courses in technology and marketing.