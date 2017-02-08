News By Tag
Childhood friendship up against war. IMGN.PRO and Juggler Games announce My Memory of Us
Children have their own way of thinking. Good, evil, and human relations – they have completely different perceptions of these subjects than adults. They also have something we, as grown-ups, are missing – a natural ability to focus on things that bring us together. This includes when brutal reality tries to test them. This is the story Juggler Games wants to tell in their new PC game My Memory of Us.
Do you like stories? If so, then I'll tell you one. But it won't be just any old story. It's going to be different, because it's about real people, about events that are touching and horrifying even now. Let's go back in time. It all began with a meeting between a boy and a girl who came from two different worlds. For a short time they had good laughs together, deriving joy simply from the fact that they could be together. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. War broke out – the Evil King plundered the city and his robot-soldiers were everywhere. Citizens were separated and some of them were marked and forced to move out of their homes and live in a place that was sealed off from the rest of the city by a huge wall. Fortunately the children were not alone – they had each other. Their friendship allowed them to stay together, even though fate seemed to try to tear them apart. That's the story behind My Memory of Us, a game dedicated those that were separated, but managed to find the strength to meet each other again.
"My Memory of Us is in fact a tribute to our loved ones. We wanted to tell their stories to the world, about their tough childhood experiences;
WATCH THE FIRST TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/
The creators don't deny that much inspiration for the game comes from the events that took place during World War II in Poland. That's why perceptive players will discover references to actual people and situations. But at the same time, the story told in the game could have happened in a different time and a different place.
What makes My Memory of Us stand out is that the story is told from the perspective of two friends who complete each other. Each of them has their own abilities, but only when they work together as a whole can they overcome all adversities. When they're together, they're not afraid of robots, prohibitions, and high walls.
"My Memory of Us is a unique production, and we – as a global publisher – are really excited to work with Juggler Games. At the same time, we feel huge responsibility. This is such an important game, it covers such important and meaningful topics – friendship, social exclusion, selflessness. We want it to gain a lot of interest from gamers around the world. The themes of this game are about feelings, which we very often forget in a medium such as games. The style and charm of My Memory of Us will definitely make this a great experience even for more demanding gamers," said Łukasz Kubiak, cofounder of IMGN.PRO.
MY MEMORY OF US MAIN FEATURES:
• a moving story about friendship and love in dangerous times
• beautiful, sketch-like graphics inspired by naïve art
• pair mechanics – taking control of two characters with different skills and abilities, or controlling them as a pair
• a grotesque tale mixed with bittersweet humor
• the events shown in the game are based on actual stories from the Jewish ghetto in German-occupied Poland during World War II
• a dialogue system built around the language of symbolic pictures
• various logical puzzles in 2.5D
• a story that offers deeper meaning, set in historical realities
More information about My Memory of Us can be found on the official website www.mymemoryofus.com, on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
____________________________________________________________
About Juggler Games
Juggler Games is a video game developer consisting of enthusiasts who believe that games can be a mix of professional experience, independent spirit, and art. Their main goal is to tell important stories with language that is simple and understandable for everyone. http://www.jugglergames.com
____________________________________________________________
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
