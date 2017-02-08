The Leading Web Design Company in Los Angeles Upgrades Its Web Design Services

Company states that new services would help clients to get more out of their websites.

-- The leading Website Design Companyknown for offer cutting edge website design solutions to business and individuals, have recently announced that they would be upgrading their services so that their clients `could get 'more out of their website'.The announcement was made by the company officials present at the Press Meet organized by the company. The company stated that the upgraded services would be made available to the new and existing clients with immediate effect.Speaking on the services, the spokesperson for the company said the upgrades were 'comprehensive' and the effect could be felt in every service that they offer.The spokesperson for the premierhttp://www.smallbizwebdesignstudio.com/services/website-designsaid that they would be upgrading their responsive website design services. The company said that this is in response to the fact that more than 70% of the visitors nowadays use mobile phones to access websites. "We have made our responsive website design services more modern so that our clients can design websites that can tap into that huge market", the company spokesperson said.The company also stated that they would be upgrading their HTML website design services. Speaking on the services, the company spokesperson said "With the launch of HTML5, a lot of new trends have emerged in the field of HTML Website Design. We have incorporated all these new features and also developed some innovative techniques that would help us to build unique websites that stand apart from the rest"The company also announced that they would be launching specialized services for small businesses. The spokesperson said that this has been done to meet the specific demands of small business. The company claimed that it would offer a wide range of services to meet the dynamic needs of a small business. The company has also stated that it had kept the services adaptable so that it could stay relevant for the business even after the company grows.The company spokesperson said that their prospective clients can always get in touch with them over the phone or through email. "Our representatives are always there to help you out. Our clients are always free to ask us any question and we would try our best to answer them", the spokesperson added. The company has expressed their hope that the new and upgraded services would help them to serve their clients in a better and more effective way.