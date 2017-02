Bwm Collection - Neo Pop Art Planners

Throw Out Your IPhone Calendar. Old School Paper Day Planners are Sexy Again.

-- BWM Collection, a new Art Fashion & Design Brand, announced this week they will begin periodically releasing their cutting edge contemporary art Limited Edition goodies to meet the demands of both High End Collectors and the art enthusiast who is tight on budget. Their goal is making one-of-a-kind art accessible to all.With their recently released Day Planners, BWM has created a series ofartworks inspired by Old Masters Paintings. The Collectible collection includes appropriation of artworks by Leonardo Da Vinci, Edouard Manet, El Greco, Francisco Goya, Paul Gauguin, Camille Pissarro, Rembrandt, Peter Paul Rubens, Frida Kahlo, Van Dyck, Caravaggio, Gustav Klimtand the list goes on."Apart of making this beautiful, prestigious art accessible in a meaningful way, BWM Collection Planners offers a designed platformto advance creativity, productivity and critical thinking," said Sri Priya, Founder and Owner of BWM Collection; "we are helping to expand Self-awareness."Check out BWM Collection Video here: https://youtu.be/ sBRlv6crC68 The planners integrate Yoga exercise, "my daily lesson", promoting greater control over decision-making process and emotional responses, as well as, a Monthly drawing page. BWM wants to invite everyone to "loosen up" and unleash creativity in order to improve upon the innovative abilities as demonstrated by Da Vinci.BWM Collection Logo, simulating Leonardo Da-Vinci Vitruvian Man is at the core of the Brand's initiative."The digital age offers everyone an equal opportunity to create a 'new millennium Renaissance' in his personal life," said Sri Priya, "with the right training anyone can be Da Vinci. But, you need paper and pencil to get it done with da Vinci and that's what its all about"Distributed in Japan, Australia, UK, Canada and worlwide, BWM Collection is excited to be offering their products nationwide from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.To see the series on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/ gp/bookseries/ B01N8185NO/ref= sr_bo... Or visit : www.bwmcollection.com to discover more.