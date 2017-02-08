News By Tag
Bwm Collection - Neo Pop Art Planners
Throw Out Your IPhone Calendar. Old School Paper Day Planners are Sexy Again.
With their recently released Day Planners, BWM has created a series of 160 Neo POP-Art artworks inspired by Old Masters Paintings. The Collectible collection includes appropriation of artworks by Leonardo Da Vinci, Edouard Manet, El Greco, Francisco Goya, Paul Gauguin, Camille Pissarro, Rembrandt, Peter Paul Rubens, Frida Kahlo, Van Dyck, Caravaggio, Gustav Klimtand the list goes on.
"Apart of making this beautiful, prestigious art accessible in a meaningful way, BWM Collection Planners offers a designed platformto advance creativity, productivity and critical thinking," said Sri Priya, Founder and Owner of BWM Collection; "we are helping to expand Self-awareness."
The planners integrate Yoga exercise, "my daily lesson", promoting greater control over decision-making process and emotional responses, as well as, a Monthly drawing page. BWM wants to invite everyone to "loosen up" and unleash creativity in order to improve upon the innovative abilities as demonstrated by Da Vinci.
BWM Collection Logo, simulating Leonardo Da-Vinci Vitruvian Man is at the core of the Brand's initiative."
Distributed in Japan, Australia, UK, Canada and worlwide, BWM Collection is excited to be offering their products nationwide from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
To see the series on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/
Or visit : www.bwmcollection.com to discover more.
