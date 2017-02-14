News By Tag
Burroughs Home & Gardens offers tours and tea parties
Expanded historical tour packages and tea parties add to the experience
Upcoming Teatime Tuesday luncheons with entertainment are scheduled for March 21 ("Tisanes to Tickle Your Fancy"); April 11 ("Victorian Fairy Art Tea"); and mid-May (date and program TBA). Guests will enjoy a light lunch and charming program by local entertainer Laurie Nienhaus on the history and health benefits of different types of teas through the ages. Ticket prices range from $26 to $28.
Groups of 10 or more can add a home tour to one of two entertaining luncheon programs, "For the Love of Lavender" and "How on Earth did Tea Make it This Far?" The lavender program revolves around the many uses and folklore of lavender and includes a light tea luncheon with culinary lavender. The tea program is quirky and entertaining, recounting tea's journey through time and includes a light luncheon with culinary tea. Both programs begin with a tour of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $30.
Seating is limited and advance reservations are required. For reservations or more information about Teatime Tuesdays, Tours with Tea, or other tours, visit www.BurroughsHome.com or contact Tera Miller at Tera@BurroughsHome.com or call 239-337-9505.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. Proceeds from tours help maintain the Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org/
Burroughs Home & Gardens
