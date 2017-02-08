Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm hits Kickstarter funding goal in just four days

With funding from 93 backers campaign raises nearly $4,000 in just 96 hours

Jason Heath

-- Within the first four days of launching on Kickstarter, Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm has exceeded their fundraising goal by raising nearly $4,000. With substantial funding coming from small donations by loyal fans on Kickstarter, funds will go towards producing a first run of Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm.Jason Heath, Game on 23Founder and creator of Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm thanked all their Kickstarter supporters for backing Mr. Fossil's Dino and doing it in such a short amount of time. "I'm overwhelmed by the incredible support of our first Kickstarter campaign. To not only meet, but exceed our goal in just four days is truly remarkable. Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm is the type of game that is both fun and educational, while having a theme that kids enjoy."Mr. Fossil's Dino Farm is a 4-in-1 multi-use children's game that is equal parts memory, match, puzzles and a storytelling game, all while exposing children to the world of dinosaurs at an early age. The game starts at $25 per copy with additional reward levels available.With their funding goal met, Game on 23has various stretch goals that will become available to backers that range from thicker cards to new character cards. The Kickstarter campaign runs through 10:00 p.m. on March 7, 2017.