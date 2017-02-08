News By Tag
* Food
* Travel
* Spain
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mimo Opens Food Tours & Gourmet Shop at the St. Regis Mardavall in Mallorca
Mimo Mallorca is the new gourmet shop and tour agency from Mimo, dedicated to celebrating the best of the island and its incredible produce. Located in St. Regis Mardavall, Mimo Mallorca offers a range of culinary travel experiences and tastings.
Mimo Mallorca offers a range of experiences designed to give visitors to Mallorca an authentic glimpse into the foodways of the island: a Finca & Wine evening, tours of Palma, an excursion to an ancient stone olive mill, and more. The spacious, airy gourmet shop at the St. Regis Mardavall, whose ample windows overlook palm trees and the Mediterranean sea, is full of artisan Spanish products, over 60% of which are from the Balearic Islands. A climatised custom vinoteca holds everything from local vintages to Vega Sicilia bottles. The shop also boasts a collection of premium jamón ibérico and olive oils. And, of course, the island's best ensaïmada. All of the shop's product have been specially curated, with lots of care and mimo, Spanish for the love you give baby—or a homemade dish. The experiences and the shop are staffed with an all-star team of locals and experts, headed by Katja Wöhr.
"We are so excited to offer a whole new range of products at Mimo Mallorca," says Jon Warren, managing director and founder of Mimo. "There is no better way to get to know the authentic Mallorca, and all of its delicious treasures, than on one of our hand-picked experiences, which we have created with mimo."
"We are delighted to have such an innovative gourmet and travel company within the walls of the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort," says Christian Fomm, Hotel Manager of the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort. "Mimo offers our guests the opportunity to experience the tastes of the real Mallorca, through the island's best products, which goes hand in hand with our Michelin-starred restaurant Es Fum. Our guests have a wonderful surprise awaiting them this year with Mimo's gourmet shop and food and wine experiences, which will help them enjoy their stay in Mallorca even more."
Mimo Mallorca will offer a Balearic equivalent of its famous Pintxo Tasting Tour, named one of the top-10 rated food tours in the world by Trip Advisor, called Eat Palma. The two Eat Palma tours will explore the capital's traditional and contemporary dining scene. Also on the roster are several exciting offsite experiences, including the Open-Air Rustic Dining Experience, an incredible journey to the heart of the island for a suckling pig roasted over a fire. Tastings and workshops will also be offered on the Mimo Mallorca premises with its expert staff, in English and available in German and Spanish as private tastings.
####
About Mimo
MIMO MALLORCA is the latest venture by MIMO (formerly San Sebastián Food), a pioneering food company specializing in cooking classes, gourmet retail, and culinary tourism. The team of food and wine professionals, comprised of locals, experts and foodies with an expansive knowledge base, is passionate about sharing the authentic food cultures of Spain. Founded by Englishman Jon Warren in San Sebastián, Spain, in 2009, they share the mimo, Spanish for love and care, through authentic foodie experiences. Mimo locations include Mimo San Sebastián (formerly San Sebastián Food), a cooking school, gourmet shop, and culinary tour company in San Sebastián, and Mimo Sevilla, a gourmet shop and culinary tour company in Seville.
For more information please visit mallorca.mimofood.com or explore our social media for a taste: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
About St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort
Just ten minutes' drive from downtown Palma, the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort is enchantingly situated between the cliffs and the yacht harbor of Puerto Portals. One of the island's most exceptional hotels, its design and appointments reflect its surroundings – as with all establishments comprised within the exclusive St. Regis brand. Round arches adorned with natural stone lend the façade its distinctive character while the sprawling gardens, which extend all the way to the sea, enhance the property's resort-style charm.
Guests awakening in any one of the 125 capacious rooms and suites can catch their morning's first glimpse of the sea from their own terraces. Butlers trained according to the English tradition and in the legendary St. Regis manner are available on request. The Arabella Spa sets worldwide standards in terms of its size, quality and range of options: a highly qualified team of therapists and spa specialists, including two Chinese physicians, attends to the needs of anyone seeking unity of body, mind and soul. Traditional Far Eastern and new Western treatment methods are available, along with a wide array of thalasso therapy treatments, beauty treatments and other options using products from NIANCE and Maria Galland as well as a cutting-edge gym. Chef de Cuisine Markus Wonisch serves exquisite gourmet cuisine in the elegantly inviting ambience of the Michelin-starred restaurant Es Fum with its outdoor sea-view terrace. Meanwhile, the restaurant Aqua delights diners with a blend of bistro and brasserie. Gourmet aficionados can look forward to an excellent selection of products at the hotel's gourmet shop MIMO. www.stregismardavall.com .
Contact
Marti Buckley Kilpatrick
***@mimofood.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse