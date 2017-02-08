Country(s)
Cryptsoft Releases KMIP C Server Integration Module for Intel SGX at RSA Conference 2017
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft today announced the release of its Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) C Server Integration Module for Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) at the RSA Conference 2017.
With this latest KMIP C Server Integration Module, Cryptsoft covers the full range of hardware security protection options for our customers' cryptographic keys, from traditional incumbent HSMs, to modern challengers' rich-featured HSMs, to fully leveraging native security capabilities found in the latest modern CPU chip sets.
"Cryptsoft is continuing to meet market demand by expanding our industry-leading range of KMIP Server software development kits (SDKs) to include support for the Intel® SGX technology making secure on-chip key management available on Intel® SGX capable CPUs," said Greg Scott, CEO at Cryptsoft. "Intel SGX provides an exciting new range of additional security capabilities which we are bringing to our customers in Cryptsoft's industry-leading, open standards based, key management SDKs."
"Cryptsoft provides a large range of protection options for the key store within our KMIP Server SDKs including both local and remote encryption with a range of hardware security modules (HSMs). This additional integration module for the Cryptsoft KMIP C Server SDK allows for support of on-chip hardware security protection using the Intel® SGX technology,"
Cryptsoft is demonstrating the new Intel SGX HSM module at booth 3130 in the Moscone North exhibition hall at the RSA Conference.
About Cryptsoft Pty Ltd:
Cryptsoft is a privately-held Australian company with 21 years' experience in the cryptographic and security markets. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS#11 software development kits (SDKs) for Server and Client empower vendors to provide the secure, simplified, and vendor-agnostic interoperable enterprise key management solutions the global market is demanding. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. https://www.cryptsoft.com/
