Cryptsoft Releases KMIP C Server Integration Module for Intel SGX at RSA Conference 2017

SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cryptsoft today announced the release of its Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) C Server Integration Module for Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) at the RSA Conference 2017.

With this latest KMIP C Server Integration Module, Cryptsoft covers the full range of hardware security protection options for our customers' cryptographic keys, from traditional incumbent HSMs, to modern challengers' rich-featured HSMs, to fully leveraging native security capabilities found in the latest modern CPU chip sets.

"Cryptsoft is continuing to meet market demand by expanding our industry-leading range of KMIP Server software development kits (SDKs) to include support for the Intel® SGX technology making secure on-chip key management available on Intel® SGX capable CPUs," said Greg Scott, CEO at Cryptsoft. "Intel SGX provides an exciting new range of additional security capabilities which we are bringing to our customers in Cryptsoft's industry-leading, open standards based, key management SDKs."

"Cryptsoft provides a large range of protection options for the key store within our KMIP Server SDKs including both local and remote encryption with a range of hardware security modules (HSMs). This additional integration module for the Cryptsoft KMIP C Server SDK allows for support of on-chip hardware security protection using the Intel® SGX technology," said Tim Hudson, CTO at Cryptsoft. "Intel SGX is now available on a much wider range of Intel® processors and is now a viable alternative for what was previously required a specialised hardware security device. Cryptsoft continually evaluates new technology to provide additional functionality for our OEM customers delivering on our commitment to open standards and interoperable, verifiable secure applications for the modern enterprise."

Cryptsoft is demonstrating the new Intel SGX HSM module at booth 3130 in the Moscone North exhibition hall at the RSA Conference.

More information:

Cryptsoft Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) Products

About Cryptsoft Pty Ltd:

Cryptsoft is a privately-held Australian company with 21 years' experience in the cryptographic and security markets. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS#11 software development kits (SDKs) for Server and Client empower vendors to provide the secure, simplified, and vendor-agnostic interoperable enterprise key management solutions the global market is demanding. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member. https://www.cryptsoft.com/

End
