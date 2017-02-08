 
Patient Blood Management Expert Joins Accumen to Help Expand Accumen Team

Heflin Hired to Deepen Expertise and Continue Growth in Patient Safety Program
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Accumen Inc. is pleased to introduce Gail Heflin, RN, BSN, as its newest Client Delivery Lead of Patient Blood Management. In this role, Heflin will be supporting the Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM) team to focus on growing existing programs and upholding Accumen's standards of excellence.

Heflin is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Nursing and brings over two decades of experience specifically in critical care, emergency room, and the interventional cardiac catheterization lab. Prior to her new role, Heflin served as the Transfusion Safety Coordinator and PRN Staff Nurse for the emergency department at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. She developed and expanded a Patient Blood Management (PBM) program driven by a belief that questioning the status quo can lead to saving lives. The PBM program excelled as a successful initiative, and Heflin was honored with the President's Award for effort and achievements.

"Gail's extensive experience aligns well to continue in elevating the PBM program at Accumen and we are looking forward to having her on the team," says Joe Thomas, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.  Heflin holds professional memberships and is active in AABB, the Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety Blood Management Safety Working Group, and has given numerous presentations on transfusion safety and patient blood management.

For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM) visit Accumen.com.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com

Media Contact

Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen

Phone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.com

Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA  92121 | P: 858.777.8160

Click to Share