Rantz Davis Releases Curious Worldwide

--As Rantz Davis hit single Curious migrates worldwide today, he appreciates the support of his fan base ongoing throughout his journey in music. The track will be available on Tidal, Apple Music, Itunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon and more. As the digital stores prepare to roll out access, please continue to track availability on your personal handset. Curious was created to find out the freakier side of all romantic interests. Rantz Davis creates this thought—scape of wondering how far a female love interest can go with him. The hit single Curious is a cut above my previous hits and will do well not only in the digital playground but worldwide, says Rantz Davis.The all new RantzDavisMusic.com will be available tonight at 8pm/9pm EST. The website will feature the newer vision released by Rantz Davis. As Rantz Davis embarks on this journey, we welcome current and future fans support.Follow Rantz Davis on social media utilizing the handle @Rantz_Davis on Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Utilize the following hashtags #RantzDavisMusic #RantzDavisCurious.For booking, artist relations, studio sessions, projects, appearances, and interviews, please email now.