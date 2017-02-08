News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jim Rasmus its VP of Human Resources
Jim Rasmus joined the South Carolina credit union, SAFE Federal, as its VP of HR.
Rasmus comes to SAFE from Georgia Perimeter College in Decatur, Georgia, where he served eight years as chief human resources officer. Before that, he served in executive HR positions for organizations such as Career Education Corporation, Advanstar, Coleman, Tenneco, and United Technologies.
"Jim Rasmus is a visionary human resources executive, and we are delighted to welcome him to the SAFE team," said Toby Hayes, Vice President of Marketing of SAFE Federal Credit Union. "His strengths in areas as talent management and enhancing a positive corporate culture will serve us well."
"I already feel right at home here at SAFE," Rasmus said. "This is a well-run organization with extremely talented people, and I look forward to the contributions I can make to keep it running smoothly and continuing to grow."
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands, with more than $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse