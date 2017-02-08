News By Tag
Traditional Chinese Medicine Featured in HIV Cure Issue of AIDS Research & Human Retroviruses
In "Long-Term Survival of AIDS Patients Treated with Only Traditional Chinese Medicine (http://online.liebertpub.com/
In an accompanying Editorial entitled "Can a Traditional Chinese Medicine Contribute to a Cure for HIV? (http://online.liebertpub.com/
Both the Letter to the Editor and Editorial are part of a new Special Issue on HIV Cure Research (http://online.liebertpub.com/
AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses, published monthly online with open access options and in print, presents papers, reviews, and case studies documenting the latest developments and research advances in the molecular biology of HIV and SIV and innovative approaches to HIV vaccine and therapeutic drug research, including the development of antiretroviral agents and immune-restorative therapies. Content also explores the molecular and cellular basis of HIV pathogenesis and HIV/HTLV epidemiology. The Journal features rapid publication of emerging sequence information, reports on clinical trials of emerging HIV therapies, and images in HIV research. Tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses website.
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including AIDS Patient Care and STDs, Viral Immunology, and Journal of Interferon and Cytokine Research. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.
