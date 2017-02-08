Tec Avenue is raising £125,000 to bring truly wireless charging to the consumer market

Today Tec Avenue launches on crowd-funding site Crowdcube having designed the first out of the box wireless charging solution for all modern smartphones. Totally portable and charges devices from flat up to 3x without a without a cable insight.

Gary Douglas-Beet

***@business- shaper.co.uk Gary Douglas-Beet

--Gazi Korkmaz, Founder at Tec Avenue, explains: " Increase in demand for hassle-free charging is driven by factors including our increasing dependency on smart devices, insufficient availability of electric sockets in public places and an increasing number of devices that require charge. These key factors are expected to increase the popularity of wireless power systems. Adoption beyond the consumer market is expected to offer new opportunities for market. After developing our first product, we can't wait to share it with the Crowdcube community and have them support our journey, whilst developing future leading edge technology ".Their first product is just the start of the journey and they are currently working on the next generation of products to expand the range, which includes solar power charging, waterproofing and superfast charging.Whilst there have been previous attempts at popularising wireless charging, the common issues have been the fact that nearly all wireless devices need to be constantly connected to a power supply, which isn't true wireless charging. Combine this with the poor build quality of most products on the market and we see a sector performing far below its market potential.TEC Avenue wanted to stay true to the notion of wireless charging, by creating a device that can charge a phone without a wire in sight. In addition TEC Avenue set out to remove the complex notion of compatibility across platforms, by creating a device that works for all modern smartphones. Built to the quality of an iPhone with the longevity and stamina of an outdoor festival, TEC Avenue have created their first of many innovative products.Soft launching in mid 2016 on Amazon, aimed at the 16 - 35 age demographic, the company has sold 160+ units in the last few month with no marketing. The funding will go towards promoting the current product, engaging with Vloggers (Youtube Influencer's), restocking the current line and R&D of the second generation product.