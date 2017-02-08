 
Industry News





Thompson Celebrates 26 Years of Children's Art Contest

It's that time of year again! Future drivers in Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to create their car of the future as part of Thompson's 26th Annual Draw the Future Contest.
 
 
Thompson Draw the Future Contest 2017
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Kids have the opportunity to get their creative wheels turning and design the Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Maserati or Alfa Romeo of the future. Entries will be accepted through Thursday, March 16th.

The contest is free to enter. Each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and entries will be on display throughout the Thompson dealerships. Judges will choose a first, second, and third place winner for each grade, and one lucky Grand Prize winner – chosen from the first place winners – will have his or her design posted on a local billboard. Prizes will be presented at an Awards Ceremony in April.

Entry forms are available at any Thompson dealership (see a Service Department cashier) or online at http://www.1800thompson.com/drawthefuture.htm. Participants may use crayons, markers, colored pencils, ink or watercolor to create their design on paper no larger than 9 x 12 inches. Completed drawings and entry forms should be submitted to any Thompson dealership by 5 pm on Thursday, March 16th. Entries can also be mailed to Bethany Pocceschi at The Thompson Organization: 122 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.

In business since 1969, The Thompson Organization includes Thompson Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, all located at Routes 313 and 611 in Doylestown. The organization also includes the Thompson Detail Center on North Broad Street in Doylestown and the Thompson Collision Center on Route 611 in Plumsteadville. For more information about The Thompson Organization, visit www.1800Thompson.com.

