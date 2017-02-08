News By Tag
Thompson Celebrates 26 Years of Children's Art Contest
It's that time of year again! Future drivers in Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to create their car of the future as part of Thompson's 26th Annual Draw the Future Contest.
The contest is free to enter. Each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and entries will be on display throughout the Thompson dealerships. Judges will choose a first, second, and third place winner for each grade, and one lucky Grand Prize winner – chosen from the first place winners – will have his or her design posted on a local billboard. Prizes will be presented at an Awards Ceremony in April.
Entry forms are available at any Thompson dealership (see a Service Department cashier) or online at http://www.1800thompson.com/
In business since 1969, The Thompson Organization includes Thompson Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, all located at Routes 313 and 611 in Doylestown. The organization also includes the Thompson Detail Center on North Broad Street in Doylestown and the Thompson Collision Center on Route 611 in Plumsteadville. For more information about The Thompson Organization, visit www.1800Thompson.com.
