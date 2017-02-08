 
Creekside Preserve offers specials on move-in ready homes

Join your new neighbors poolside at this scenic gated community
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Known for its friendly neighborhood character and lush, tropical setting, Creekside Preserve is offering special pricing on quick move-in homes now through April. D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida (http://www.drhorton.com/swfla) division has started construction in its final phase of new homes for sale in this scenic gated community in south Fort Myers, which is more than 70-percent sold out.

Residents recently welcomed news of lower HOA fees for 2017, which supports a maintenance-free lifestyle at Creekside Preserve, plus amenities like the heated resort-style pool where neighbors tend to gather under Florida's clear, blue skies all year long. Other amenities include a beautiful clubhouse, fitness center and social room.

Nestled between Estero Bay Nature Preserve and historic Mullock Creek, Creekside Preserve offers homesites that feature bright, open views of the lake with its fountain that is lit at night. Other homesites are situated on preserves, offering privacy and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Creekside Preserve is now offering tours of two professionally decorated models, with 1,402 and 1,661 square feet of living space, two or three bedrooms, two baths, a den and a one-car garage. Along with the limited-time specials, sales agents can consult with homebuyers on their ideal move-in time frame and preferred interior design package.

Every carriage home in Creekside Preserve is an end corner unit, with only four homes per building to enhance privacy, natural light and the stunning views. These well-built homes feature all-concrete block construction with pre-cast concrete slabs between the first and second floors.

In addition to the pristine beauty of the community's setting, Creekside Preserve offers easy access to the commercial corridors and beaches of southwest Florida. Creekside Preserve is central to major shopping, dining and entertainment centers like Coconut Point, Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center and the historic River District of Fort Myers. Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach and the famous Barefoot Beach are a short ride away, as is Southwest Florida International Airport.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Creekside Preserve, contact sales agent Lisa Stamm-Buchman at (239) 313-8854 (tel:(239)%20313-8854).

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for fifteen consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
