News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oxademy develops a unique online platform for Start-Ups of the OIC countries
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will have its unique space for growth business
The purpose of the platform is to find mentors as well as investors who can financially support their innovative projects.
Kazan will host the 3rd Forum of Youth Entrepreneurs of the OIC countries from 15 to 20 May 2017. At the Kazan Summit event, Kazan will host the founders of 50 Start-Ups, selected off the platform to pitch their businesses for funding and investment.
About the OIC Youth Entrepreneur Forum
The OIC Youth Entrepreneur forum aims to identify and support the most interesting projects of the participants and the formation of business contacts between the Russian and international business community. The best projects from among the declared the forum will be presented to investors at the IX International economic summit of Russia and OIC countries (KAZANSUMMIT – 2017).
The organizers and founders of the forum are the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan. Operator activities is the Tatarstan republican youth public "Selet", fund with the support of the State Autonomous Institutions "Technopark in the sphere of high technologies"
About the Kazan Summit
The Kazan Summit is an international economic event product of the commitment and collaboration of the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The key topic of this 11th conference is international Islamic investments and solutions for unlocking cooperation capacities.
In this initiative, will also have place the Kazan Youth Forum in order to give voice to the youngest entrepreneurs, between 18 and 30 years old, and support their initiatives by providing high level education in project management.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, that was born in 1969 with the aim of collect the voice of the Muslim world, is nowadays composed of more than 57 Islamic Countries in all around the world.
About Oxademy
Oxademy is also a product of a young entrepreneur. With no more than 2 years of life, Oxademy has consolidated itself as an award winning EdTech start-up specialized in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and machine online learning technologies.
Oxademy's award winning Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) platform, Ox360® is a cloud based Software As A Service (SaaS) Learning Management System (LMS) platform.
Ox360® is an artificial intelligent VLE platform, it contains Oxademy Analytics® that collects learning indicators in real-time for students and uses machine learning to understand learner behaviour and produces real time predictive learning analytics and actionable insights to allow early intervention strategies to be implemented for 'at risk' students.
Oxademy learning technologies provides personalised education at scale and creates individual learning paths that meet the needs of each student based on data and predictive analytics, helping students succeed.
Oxademy partners with Universities, Private (higher education) institutions and Governments, to help them take advantage of the digital disruption in learning and education.
Visit http://www.oxademy.com for details
Media Contact
Sara Lopez Alonso, Marketing Associate
sara@oxademy.ac.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 14, 2017