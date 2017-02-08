Country(s)
Industry News
New Periodontal Gum Surgery Available at Farber Center: No Cutting, Stitching or Sutures
The Pinhole Surgical Technique (PST), a minimally invasive periodontal technique to achieve root coverage, is now available at the Farber Center on Long Island. Dr. Chris Chondrogiannis offers this procedure that minimizes swelling and discomfort.
Unlike traditional surgery that involves a large incision using a scalpel, PST uses very small pinholes with special instruments, and those instruments are inserted through the pinhole to separate and loosen the tissue. The periodontist then mobilizes the tissue and uses it to cover the exposed roots. Collagen strips are placed under the soft tissue to help stabilize that tissue.
According to Dr. Chondrogiannis, "The Pinhole Surgical Technique is a minimally invasive technique. There is no cutting, stitching, or sutures. It's done through very small pinholes that are about 1.5mm in diameter and through those little holes I am able to do the procedure. This precision technique significantly minimizes the patient's discomfort and swelling."
Another advantage of PST is that the periodontist can achieve root coverage for multiple teeth and even an entire arch of teeth in just one dental one visit. As Dr. Chondrogiannis explains, "In the past I would have to do an entire arch in three separate segments--maybe the upper right, the upper front, and the upper left over three different visits. Those surgeries would be spaced about two months apart. With PST, I can do one surgical procedure that takes about two hours. Having one procedure rather than several to treat an arch is a great advantage for the patient. Follow-
The PinholeSurgical Technique was developed by D. John Chao, who teaches other dentists his technique in California. Dr. Chondrogiannis commented on the course: "He was meticulous about teaching us how to use the instruments that he has developed specifically for this procedure. We did hands-on surgical training and we were actually able to do a live surgery and then see the follow-up the next day. We were able to speak with the patient and get her take on it, which was totally positive. It was a really good, intense course, and when you walked out of that course you felt like you were ready to do the procedure."
The Pinhole Surgical Technique has the same exact applications as conventional gum grafting surgery. "We arealmost leaning towards not doing the gum grafts the way we used to do them--by taking tissue from the roof of the mouth or using cadaver tissue. We are instead moving more towards using The PinholeSurgical Technique for most or all of our root coverage procedures,"
Patients are very enthusiastic about The Pinhole Surgical Technique. Dr. Chondrogiannis commented on a recent experience: "I had a patient who had the procedure for a complete arch. When I called him the next day to check on him, he was just amazed that he was only taking ibuprofen as I had recommended. He had minimal swelling, absolutely no bleeding, and he was very comfortable. Like your typical PST patient, he could not have been happier."
Dr. Chondrogiannis is accepting new patients. For more information, please call (631) 265-4442 or visit http://www.longislandperio.com.
Contact
David Schwab, Ph.D.
***@me.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse