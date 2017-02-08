Acronology-Designed "M.U.S.L.I.M (May U See Love In Me)" Shirts Are Now Up On E-Shelves

The brand aims to help spread love and acceptance through storytelling and clothing.

-- In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Acronology has released a limited-edition "M.U.S.L.I.M (May U See Love In Me)" t-shirt though Everpress (https://everpress.com/may-you-see-love-in-me).These shirts, which will be available from February 14th until March 8th, are a beautiful way to highlight hope and positivity. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to UK and US-based organizations that aim to elevate and protect members of the Muslim community.This uplifting expression-which is the title of an upcoming inspiration book from author Simone G Parker, who coined the phrase in 2004, is apt and eye-opening."With the mood of the world today and the division that has been created between cultures. Acronology reminds us of the importance of seeing good in everyone, of all faiths and cultures; 'May U See Love In Me'", Parker explains.May U See Love In Me: Stories From Around The World will be a collection of incredible stories from across the globe, from people from all walks of life. These tales will describe experiences that reshape perspectives surrounding all cultures.