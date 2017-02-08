Country(s)
FUREVER PET FURNITURE Giving Back to Pet Community With Its First Annual Pets LIKE People Contest
Furever Pet Furniture wants to give back to the pet world as it comes up on four years of making high end furniture for pets. To celebrate the great and growing American company started a unique competition, called Pets Like People.
"We plan to donate $250 to help an animal shelter of your choice, plus we will also give the winner of the Pets Like People project a $250 gift card to Furever Pet Furniture," the Allens said adding, "With so many depressing stories on the web we want to reverse that trend and bring back FUN."
The project is based on the following: Have people ever told you that you look like your pet or your pet looks like a celebrity? Well, starting Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2017 you can nominate yourself or a friend to win this special contest, sponsored by Furever Pet Furniture.
"As we have spoken to our fantastic customers over the years we have heard stories of folks being told they look like their pets or other animals so we decided to do something about it. This why we created a contest to recognize contestants and their pets and to give back" said the Allens.
"We have found various celebrities who look like animals or their pets, people like Putin, John Travolta, Cher, Anderson Cooper, Whoopi Goldberg and Snoop Dogg just to name a few," the Allens explained.
The contest will be run through the Furever Pet Furniture Facebook website (facebook.com/
Furever Pet Furniture is the original developer of odor free high end cat box furniture. The firm has now expanded its product lines to dog furniture.
The company's main product line is all wooden litter boxes that are fine pieces of furniture and are odor free. "Our all wooden litter boxes are designed for individuals who like to have their cat and kitten litter boxes in their living rooms or family rooms," the Allens said, adding, "And now the same can be said for specialized furniture to house dogs."
In addition to the fureverpetfurniture.com website, individuals can also go to Amazon as well as Etsy to order their specialized pet furniture. All furniture, which is created from real wood, is individually built at the company's Florida plant.
News media contact: Dick Baumbach 321-544-3440 or baumbachandfisher@
Contact
Dick Baumbach
321-544-3440
baumbachandfisher@
