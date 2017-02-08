 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


FUREVER PET FURNITURE Giving Back to Pet Community With Its First Annual Pets LIKE People Contest

Furever Pet Furniture wants to give back to the pet world as it comes up on four years of making high end furniture for pets. To celebrate the great and growing American company started a unique competition, called Pets Like People.
 
1 2
Furever Pet Contest Picture
Furever Pet Contest Picture
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Furever Pet Furniture wants to give back to the pet world as it comes up on four years of making high end furniture for pets. "To celebrate our great and growing American company we are starting a unique competition, called Pets Like People," Peter and Denise Allen, the owners of the firm, announced today.

"We plan to donate $250 to help an animal shelter of your choice, plus we will also give the winner of the Pets Like People project a $250 gift card to Furever Pet Furniture," the Allens said adding, "With so many depressing stories on the web we want to reverse that trend and bring back FUN."

The project is based on the following: Have people ever told you that you look like your pet or your pet looks like a celebrity?  Well, starting Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2017 you can nominate yourself or a friend to win this special contest, sponsored by Furever Pet Furniture.

"As we have spoken to our fantastic customers over the years we have heard stories of folks being told they look like their pets or other animals so we decided to do something about it. This why we created a contest to recognize contestants and their pets and to give back" said the Allens.

"We have found various celebrities who look like animals or their pets, people like Putin, John Travolta, Cher, Anderson Cooper, Whoopi Goldberg and Snoop Dogg just to name a few," the Allens explained.

The contest will be run through the Furever Pet Furniture Facebook website (facebook.com/fureverpetfurniture) with contestants asked to submit a photo of themselves and their pet look alike in a message to the company. Contact information also needs to be included with the nomination. All entries must be received by April 30. As nominations are received, they will be added to the Furever Pet Furniture Facebook page for one day and then taken down. On May 6, all photos will be put up on the page for voting. The winner will be chosen by the number of likes each photo gets.

Furever Pet Furniture is the original developer of odor free high end cat box furniture.  The firm has now expanded its product lines to dog furniture.

The company's main product line is all wooden litter boxes that are fine pieces of furniture and are odor free.  "Our all wooden litter boxes are designed for individuals who like to have their cat and kitten litter boxes in their living rooms or family rooms," the Allens said, adding, "And now the same can be said for specialized furniture to house dogs."

In addition to the fureverpetfurniture.com website, individuals can also go to Amazon as well as Etsy to order their specialized pet furniture. All furniture, which is created from real wood, is individually built at the company's Florida plant.

-30-

News media contact: Dick Baumbach 321-544-3440 or baumbachandfisher@gmail.com

End
Source:Furever Pet Furniture
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Pet Furniture, Pet Look A Like
Industry:Pets
Location:Melbourne - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baumbach and Fisher PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share