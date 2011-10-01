In sickness and in health, American Heritage offers Wedding Insurance from Travelers

No-deductible policy covers cancellation or postponement caused by severe weather, lost deposits, military deployment, and more

-- More than 3,000 weddings take place every day in the U.S., with the average cost now reaching $24,000 each.* Recognizing that the "big day" comes with a mighty financial commitment, American Heritage Insurance Group andTravelers offer the Wedding Protector Plan, an insurance policy covering weddings."A wedding is one of the first large investments a couple will make, both emotionally and financially,"said Catie Adams, Marketing & Communications Director for American Heritage. "Because there are so many moving parts, there are many opportunities for something to go wrong. It is important to protect such an investment."The Wedding Protector Plan provides coverage, with no deductible, for a variety of unfortunate occurrences associated with a wedding event. For example, coverage is provided if a hurricane causes the necessary and unavoidable cancellation or postponement of the event. Other coverages include postponement for withdrawal of military leave, forfeited and lost deposits, extra expenses associated with special attire, transportation, photographs, and entertainment expenses."A lot of time and money goes into planning your wedding," said Adams. "American Heritage wants to ensure that the wedding stays within your budget even if the unexpected happens."Vendor and venue problems remain the most frequent causes of wedding day mishaps for couples, according to an analysis of 2010 wedding insurance claims by Travelers.For more information on the Wedding Protector Plan from Travelers, visit ProtectMyWedding.com, which offers a Risk Quiz to help consumers determine how much risk surrounds their wedding, plus examples of coverages provided. The website also offers an e-newsletter for newlyweds, which covers topics from lifestyle to money management tips, designed to help couples become in-synch with their lives as one.As long as the wedding is more than 14 days away, it's not too late. The Wedding Protector Plan can cover events in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Bermuda, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the Caribbean Islands (excluding Cuba and Haiti) and cruise ships leaving from a port within those territories (some restrictions apply).For more information on how to protect a wedding, contact American Heritage Insurance Group online atEstablished in 2001, American Heritage Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency offering a full range of insurance products including Auto, Home, Business, Farm, and Specialty. American Heritage is a member of SIAA and supports various local business, charities and other organizations.For information and quotes on insurance coverage, please visit American Heritage Insurance Group at 9675 Montgomery Road, Suite 101, Cincinnati, OH 45242, or call 513.984.5255.The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has operations in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.*The Wedding Report, 1/10/2011