February 2017
CoreValue Achieved Microsoft Gold Level Status

 
 
NEW YORK, N.J. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreValue announced today that it has received Gold Certification in Application Development from Microsoft®.  Those who earn Gold Certification must meet rigorous standards of competency, which also include requirements of  revenue, service, support and customer satisfaction.

In addition, Microsoft Gold level status provides CoreValue with access to comprehensive marketing, sales, technical, and support services -- benefits that will enable the company to serve the technology needs of joint prospective customers.

Chris Dressler, CoreValue's CEO, expressed pleasure at the recognition accorded his company by Microsoft.  "CoreValue is proud to have reached this level of achievement, and we look forward to continued accomplishment and excellence in customer service.  After all, our customers are at the heart of everything we do," he said.

The Microsoft Partner Network is committed to serving the needs of its partners, and helping more than 160 million worldwide customers realize their potential. In demonstrating its ability to meet stringent technology and customer satisfaction requirements, and to provide best in class Microsoft based solutions, CoreValue has displayed the broadest range of expertise across multiple technologies aligned to the competency.

About CoreValue

CoreValue, a Software and Technology Services firm headquartered in New Jersey with Development Labs in Eastern Europe, provides Mobility and traditional Cloud based CRM implementation services, Mobile applications in Pharmaceutical, Medical, Financial Services, Media and Legal verticals. Customers trust CoreValue to provide Infrastructure services utilizing premier staff in Data Science, Data Management, Database Services, Quality Assurance and traditional development.

www.corevalue.net

