Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

"On-premise or Cloud? Communications solutions will depend on individual customer requirements"

Swyx CTO Martin Classen discusses future for unified communications
 
 
Martin Classen, Swyx CTO
Martin Classen, Swyx CTO
 
DORTMUND, Germany - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Swyx CTO Martin Classen who joined the Unified Communications specialist in November is to focus the company's attentions on developing innovative communication solutions based in the cloud. This will ensure Swyx meets the large growth in market demand and that cloud becomes a key foundation and strength of the Dortmund based company in the long-term.

"Over the next year, the market for cloud solutions will grow faster than for on-premise products. This is why we are constantly expanding our product portfolio based on 'communication solutions from the cloud'. At the same time, we will also meet the needs of our customers with regard to on-premise solutions and further expand the products of our core business. Both resellers and customers will benefit from this: we will help our partners to offer their customers an innovative and individually tailored communication solution.

As we drive the digitisation of small and medium-sized businesses, we are also focused on preparing tomorrow's communications for customers using cloud solutions. A major factor here is the switch-off of all ISDN connections in Germany by the year 2018 and in the UK by 2025 respectively and the associated conversion to All-IP. At the same time, our existing customers, who use on-premise, will also benefit from the advantages of innovative technology and receive the best solution according to the customer's requirements," says Martin Classen. "We will offer customers hybrid solutions that will allow them to conveniently and easily connect additional services from the cloud without moving their communications solution completely into the cloud. If requested, of course the transformation of an on-premise solution into a cloud solution is also possible. Our partners are at the customer's disposal and can develop a suitable, individual communication solution based on their exact wishes and needs."

The computer science graduate and MBA holder, who has worked in the software industry for many years, sees the development of the unified communications market in terms of technological innovations: "Currently, only a few of the latest technologies are used in the UC arena. However, in the medium term, for example, artificial intelligence or the internet of things will definitely touch us. There are many exciting applications and new business models in the field of communication solutions that can go far beyond telephony. Swyx will also consistently push these advances forward in order to keep small to medium-sized companies well equipped for the communication of the future," concludes Martin Classen.

About Swyx

Swyx your business.

Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions in six languages, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio.  Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 10 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution.  The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and in the future.  For further information, see www.swyx.com.

