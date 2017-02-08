Cellcrypt integrates with Apple Call Kit for improved iPhone functionality

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Encryption

* Voice

* Messaging Industry:

* Telecom Location:

* Alexandria - Virginia - US Subject:

* Features

Contact

+1 (703) 879 3328

***@csghq.com +1 (703) 879 3328

End

-- Cellcrypt, the Secure Voice and Messaging App integrates with Apple Call Kit for improved iPhone functionalityWASHINGTON D.C. USA. – 14th February, 2017 – CSG, the leader in secure, encrypted real-time messaging, voice and conference calling, is proud to announce integration of their Cellcrypt app with the new Apple Call Kit.The development forms part of Cellcrypt's drive to combine military-grade encryption with the ease of use of a consumer messaging app, and opens up a host of new capabilities on the iPhone.The new functionality includes:· Integration with native Contacts, allowing users to dial a Cellcrypt contact directly from the standard iPhone contacts, favorites, recent calls and using Siri.· The ability to answer Cellcrypt calls directly from the lock screen and seamlessly handle incoming calls received during a secure Cellcrypt call.· Cellcrypt call identification allows calls to appear in the standard call log and enables the use of call blocking when needed.· Integration with Apple CarPlay and improved Bluetooth support."While customers come to Cellcrypt for the unrivalled encrypted messaging and voice protection we offer, ensuring our product fits smoothly with the way they already work is a high priority for us," explained Harvey Boulter,Chairman, Communication Security Group. "This integration with the new Apple Call Kit ensures that users can go on communicating as they normally would, safe in the knowledge that their conversations have the most complete protection available."Cellcrypt provides military-grade, authenticated, end-to-end encryption, with crystal-clear voice quality and incredible low-latency. The platform can be deployed on premise or in the cloud and requires no user training, enabling fast and easy adoption across the enterprise. Voice calls, messages, instant conference calls and file transfers are fully encrypted and routed through the mobile device's data connection, helping reduce business enterprise mobility costs. Unlike many popular consumer messaging and voice apps, Cellcrypt allows organizations to retain complete control and internal management of their corporate communications activity.