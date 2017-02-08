 
New Travel Vacancies Reach Record High

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index
 
 
CandM_Salary_Index_January2017__graph
CandM_Salary_Index_January2017__graph
 
LONDON - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- New Travel Vacancies Reach Record High

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – January 2017

• Highest monthly total of new travel jobs for at least five years
• Number of new candidates also rises to highest point for 15 months
• Average salaries increase, but wages fall in the north

Travel vacancy boom

The travel recruitment sector got off to a record start in January with more travel jobs being made available than at any point in at least the last five years. The total was the highest figure ever seen in C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index and was up a huge 225% from December 2016, which was the biggest monthly increase on record. In addition, the month's number of new jobs was also up 55% compared to last January.

There was a similar story in terms of new candidate registrations with January recording the highest number of new jobseekers since October 2015, with the month's total increasing by 39 per cent from January 2016.

Speaking about the figures, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/) and C&M Executive Recruitment, said: "Once Christmas and the New Year are out of the way, people begin to consider the year ahead and many will think about their job and working life, so January is always a busy month for travel recruitment, but January 2017 was exceptional. More new travel jobs were made available last month than at any point on record and more candidates registered for roles than at any point in the last 15 months.

"It would be an understatement to say that we're busy, but that's the way we like it! With lots of great new roles and candidates appearing every day, the travel recruitment market is currently buoyant, with terrific opportunities on offer for the right job seeker."

Healthy rise in salaries

Salaries for new travel jobs rose by 2.33 per cent in January 2017 to reach £25,777 which was down by 3.43 per cent from January 2016 but remained above the 2016 average figure. There was also a rise of 1.31 per cent in salaries for standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000), although there was a notable fall in wages for northern travel jobs, with pay falling back to its lowest point since March 2014.

Ms Kolosinska added: "Salaries for new travel jobs rose healthily in January by 2.33 per cent. With wages rising, new vacancy numbers increasing and more candidates searching for roles, 2017 has got off to a fantastic start and it looks like we should have a very busy few months ahead of us too."

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.

C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.

For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk) or Barbara Kolosinska (Director - 07507 602 069 / barbara@candm.co.uk).
