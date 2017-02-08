China Cordless Phone Market Continues to Remain Sustained in Coming Years, Forecasted up to 2021

End

A new forecast study report focusing on the market of cordless phones has been recently added to the massive database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study majorly focuses on the Chinese market, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, along with the foremost details including production, price, revenue, and market share as well as growth rate.

A cordless telephone is basically a combination of telephone and radio transmitter/receiver. It offers convenience to individuals, as they are not restricted to remain in one place when receiving or making calls. Also, allows individuals to operate cordless phones within the restricted mobility available in the house or building.

The telecommunication sector has gone through various milestones through the period, in terms of its inventions and their usage. One of the most useful and popular invention 'Cordless phones' has become demandable among consumers owing to its various characteristic. Furthermore, the market for cordless phones has declined over the years because of low-cost cell phones availability in the market. However, many people purchase cordless phones because they provide an extension to the existing landlines.

The market is segmented in China based on regions, types and applications. On the basis of types, it is categorized into:
• Analog
• DECT and other digital technology

Some of the applications where cordless phones are very much in use are homes, offices and public offices. One of the leading countries that sell cordless phones is China. The market is also boosted with Chinese and Japanese cordless phones that are relatively cheaper because of illegal dumping of goods by such countries. In addition, manufacturing costs in these areas are much lower than in others.

At present, cordless phones look like modern mobile phones in their structure and many other aspects. The life of the battery has also become better with the advent of technology and continuous effort of the leading vendors. Some of the key players operating in China have been listed below:
• Uniden
• Panasonic
• TCL
• Gigaset
• Motorola
• Philips
• NEC
• Vtech
• AT&T
• Clarity
• Vivo
• GE