News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
China Cordless Phone Market Continues to Remain Sustained in Coming Years, Forecasted up to 2021
Initially, the report provides the cordless phone industry overview in China to understand the market outlook and its scope in the coming years. A cordless telephone is basically a combination of telephone and radio transmitter/
Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
It is well known that the telecommunication sector has gone through various milestones through the period, in terms of its inventions and their usage. One of the most useful and popular invention 'Cordless phones' has become demandable among consumers owing to its various characteristic. Furthermore, the report studies that the market for cordless phones has declined over the years because of low-cost cell phones availability in the market. However, many people purchase cordless phones because they provide an extension to the existing landlines. Moving further in the next section of the report, market segmentation is represented. It is precisely segmented in China based on regions, types and applications. On the basis of types, it is categorized into:
• Analog
• DECT and other digital technology
On the other hand, some of the applications where cordless phones are very much in use are homes, offices and public offices. One of the leading countries that sell cordless phones is China. The market is also boosted with Chinese and Japanese cordless phones that are relatively cheaper because of illegal dumping of goods by such countries. In addition, manufacturing costs in these areas are much lower than in others.
Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
At present, cordless phones look like modern mobile phones in their structure and many other aspects. The life of the battery has also become better with the advent of technology and continuous effort of the leading vendors. Some of the key players operating in China have been listed below:
• Uniden
• Panasonic
• TCL
• Gigaset
• Motorola
• Philips
• NEC
• Vtech
• AT&T
• Clarity
• Vivo
• GE
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/)
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse