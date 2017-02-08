Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa Weddings Announces Indian and Southwest Asian Wedding

Hotel also Hires New Wedding Specialists Jessica Longa. The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa wedding planning offers something for everyone, from traditional wedding ceremonies to Indian and Southwest Asian wedding celebrations.

-- The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa wedding planning offers something for everyone, from traditional wedding ceremonies to Indian and Southwest Asian wedding celebrations.Whether you envision a simple gathering with a few family and friends or an elaborate formal affair, you'll discover just what you are wishing for at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. Our team of expert on-site event planners will assist you from beginning to end, from selecting your wedding site and caterer to ensuring that no detail is overlooked.Our event planners are well-versed in the unique requirements for Indian and Southwest Asian wedding celebrations."Our mission is a simple one...we aspire to exceed all of your expectations, creating imaginative and memorable experiences that will delight all of your senses," said Jerry Malone, Director of Events and Event Services at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. "Our dedicated professional staff brings experience and desire to every event and thrives on making sure our clients are extremely delighted with our service."From an outdoor baraat reception, Choice of your own Indian catering, and the Hyatt's world-renowned service, the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa will bring your Indian Wedding dreams to life!Indian Wedding Package Includes:* Largest ballroom in Monterey and surrounding area* Perfect path for the baraat* Ample space for Mendhi & Brunch the day after the wedding* Spacious, resort-like feel* 550 rooms, including 32 suites, for the three-day long celebrations* Ability to bring in outside caterers* Large garden terrace for your ceremony or cocktail receptionNow when you celebrate your special day at Hyatt®, you can earn free honeymoon nights on us. Whichever honeymoon destination you choose, you'll make memories that will last a lifetime. Simply book and hold your wedding or commitment ceremony at a participating Hyatt hotel by Dec. 31, 2017, and you will earn World of Hyatt® bonus points. Points are redeemable for free nights with no blackout dates at any Hyatt hotel or resort worldwide.Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa Weddings are treated as a one-of-a-kind event, and include:· A professional wedding specialist· A tempting array of food and beverages to fit whichever type of reception you select, including hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, plated dinners and wine service· Choice of wedding sites throughout our Monterey hotel, for ceremony and reception· Complimentary honeymoon suite for the bride and groom· Variety of dining options featuring TusCA Ristorante and Fireplace Lounge· Extensive activities for you and your guests, including golf, tennis, pools and more· Beautiful backdrops for photographs, including our gazebo with fireplace and gardens· Special rates in our spacious guestrooms for family and friends from out-of-town· Complimentary parking· Great location, adjacent to Pebble Beach Company's 18-hole Del Monte Golf Course, with direct access to Cannery Row and Monterey Bay AquariumIn addition, the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa has hired Jessica Longa as its new Wedding Specialists.Upon graduation from Sonoma State University, Jessica worked in both the fashion and wine industries in the Sonoma County area. Following her "event planning" passion, Jessica began her career with the Hyatt Regency Monterey as an Event Administrative Assistant focused on Social and Wedding Event coordination. She was promoted in 2016 to Events Sales Manager and Wedding Specialists. She loves working with a variety of couples to assist them in implementing their dream wedding (or Anniversary!)event.Wedding LocationsChoose the perfect spot for your wedding from our extensive array of locations, ranging from outdoor gardens to elegant ballrooms. From the Regency Grand Ballroom to our spacious Garden Terrace Courtyard you're sure to find just the right wedding location to suit your style and needs.· Regency Grand Ballroom — Our largest wedding location, this expansive yet welcoming ballroom can accommodate the longest of guest lists. Enjoy a formal banquet, complete with dance floor and stage for entertainment, with seating for 800. The room easily divides into several separate salons, with capacity to seat from 70 to 400 guests.Bordered on two sides by outdoor heated terraces, with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings (the highest ceiling of all hotels in the area), this ballroom provides a wonderful Monterey Bay location for both wedding reception and ceremony.The adjacent pre-function foyer includes an outdoor heated patio and retractable awning — perfect for your cocktail hour.· Monterey Ballroom — Prominent indoor and outdoor function space conveniently located adjacent to the hotel lobby and Main Building. Designed for that more intimate feel, select the entire room for a seated banquet with 300 guests or 600 for a classic reception. For smaller groups, the ballroom can be configured into various combinations to fit your needs. · President's House — This very unique residence offers a secluded hideaway, perfect for a newlywed couple. This historic and luxurious residence offers over 2,500 square feet of living space, including four master suites, living room with stone fireplace, and library with fireplace and gourmet kitchen. A large covered lanai, extensive stonework and landscaping surround a private swimming pool. Select this one-of-a-kind locale for a special rehearsal dinner, cocktails for the wedding party or other exclusive events surrounding your wedding.· Garden Terrace Courtyard — The perfect location for an outdoor ceremony or open air reception, conveniently located, adjacent to Hotel Hospitality Suites and Regency Grand Ballroom.