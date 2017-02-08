ProWein 2017: 840 exhibitors on the French Pavilion

The diversity of French wines and spirits showcased at the world renowned trade show: 19th – 21st March 2017 - Messe Düsseldorf

Pandora Mistry, Trade Adviser Wine & Spirits

Pandora Mistry, Trade Adviser Wine & Spirits

-- 840+ French exhibitors will be on the French Pavilion inin Dusseldorf, for the 24th edition of Prowein (http://www.prowein.com/)fromOrganised this year for the first time by Business France (http://en.businessfrance.fr/home) - the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy - the French Pavilion expects some 55,000 international visitors over the 3 days of the world renowned trade show.Since 1st January 2017, following the consolidation and simplification of the French Export Programme which supports French businesses in their international sales efforts, all French Pavilions at international trade shows in the agrifood and wine sectors are managed by Business France.The 840 French producers and traders on the French Pavilion (Stand 11A160) at ProWein in Halls 11 and 12 all share the slogan 'Made In France, Made With Love'.The French Pavilion has worked hand in hand with the regional promotional bodies to rally together their individual players:(Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace),(Chambre de Commerce et Industrie Bourgogne Franche-Comté)(Agence de l'Alimentation Nouvelle-Aquitaine (AANA) and the(Dev'up & Food'Loire)(InterBeaujolais, Inter Rhône & Comité Auvergne - Rhône-Alpes Gourmand),(Inter OC & Sud de France Développement)(Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence) and(Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Corse)(Anivin) andwhich represent multiple wine-producing regions.Over the 3 days of ProWein 2017, 12 masterclass sessions are planned. Each region has a 45-minute slot to offer visitors the chance to discover their wines with a wine expert.The Business France office in Düsseldorf has launched a competition amongst German professionals to make a winning video about France's presence at Prowein:(my fresh look at France). Before the fair, a jury of professionals will select the most creative videos which will be projected on the information desk of the French Pavilion ().On social media, a dedicated hashtaghas been launched by Business France officesworldwide to talk about the French Pavilion at Prowein.Don't hesitate to contact us for an exhibitors' catalogue, a programme of events or to enroll for a masterclass!Laure MonrozierTrade Adviser Wine & SpiritsTel : +44(0) 207 024 3656Pandora MistryTrade Adviser Wine & SpiritsTel : +44(0) 207 024 3661