ProWein 2017: 840 exhibitors on the French Pavilion
The diversity of French wines and spirits showcased at the world renowned trade show: 19th – 21st March 2017 - Messe Düsseldorf
Organised this year for the first time by Business France (http://en.businessfrance.fr/
Since 1st January 2017, following the consolidation and simplification of the French Export Programme which supports French businesses in their international sales efforts, all French Pavilions at international trade shows in the agrifood and wine sectors are managed by Business France.
Made In France, Made With Love
The 840 French producers and traders on the French Pavilion (Stand 11A160) at ProWein in Halls 11 and 12 all share the slogan 'Made In France, Made With Love'.
The French Pavilion has worked hand in hand with the regional promotional bodies to rally together their individual players:
- Alsace (Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace), Bourgogne-Franche-
- Bordeaux and South-Western France (Agence de l'Alimentation Nouvelle-Aquitaine (AANA) and the Loire Valley (Dev'up & Food'Loire)
- The Rhône Valley (InterBeaujolais, Inter Rhône & Comité Auvergne - Rhône-Alpes Gourmand), Occitanie (Inter OC & Sud de France Développement)
- L'Association Nationale Interprofessionnelle des Vins de France (Anivin) and France Vin Bio which represent multiple wine-producing regions.
Over the 3 days of ProWein 2017, 12 masterclass sessions are planned. Each region has a 45-minute slot to offer visitors the chance to discover their wines with a wine expert.
A fresh look at French wines
The Business France office in Düsseldorf has launched a competition amongst German professionals to make a winning video about France's presence at Prowein: (M)ein neuer Blick auf Frankreich (my fresh look at France). Before the fair, a jury of professionals will select the most creative videos which will be projected on the information desk of the French Pavilion (stand 11A160).
The French Pavilion at ProWein goes social
On social media, a dedicated hashtag #BonjourProWein has been launched by Business France officesworldwide to talk about the French Pavilion at Prowein.
Don't hesitate to contact us for an exhibitor's catalogue, a programme of events or to enroll for a masterclass!
Laure Monrozier
Trade Adviser Wine & Spirits
Tel : +44(0) 207 024 3656
Laure.monrozier@
Pandora Mistry
Trade Adviser Wine & Spirits
Tel : +44(0) 207 024 3661
Pandora.mistry@
Pandora Mistry, Trade Adviser Wine & Spirits
***@businessfrance.fr
