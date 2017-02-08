News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Peace Song Award winners gather in Los Angeles to be honored for their music and videos
Actress/singer Maria Conchita Alonso emceed the Global Peace Song Awards first annual award ceremonies also hosted by actors Lindsay Wagner, Sean Stone, actress/model Rachel Pringle and famed Zeitgeist Film series producer Peter Joseph.
Famed Jury Panel members for the 2016 GPSA contest consisted of: Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Ricky Kej (Grammy winner / Producer of the Shanti Samsara Environmental Consciousness album), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Dennis Kucinich (former US Representative / US Department of Peace), Philip Lawrence (Grammy winner of Bruno Mars), Rod Linnum (former Exec. VP of Universal Music), Gary Nicholson (Grammy Winner & Texas Hall of Fame Country Singer/Songwriter)
During the first year of the 2016 GPSA there were ten different categories of music: New Age, World, Acoustic / Contemporary Instrumental, Rock / Pop, Country, Folk, A Cappella / Choral, Classical / Opera, Jazz, Hip Hop and one Music Video category.
All Contestants had three ways to win: 1) Jury Panel voting that consisted of famed jury members who voted on songs from the genres of music they were most known for. 2) Public Voting enabled each of the 11 category finalists to invite the public to vote on their songs or videos. 3) And the last way to win was through social media, in essence, to become the musician or video with most overall Facebook likes and reaches.
Sunny Singh, Founder of RoundGlass, was the GPSA's presenting sponsor. He stated "My team at RoundGlass believes that wellness is key to making this world a better place. It is the key to peace, harmony and sustainability. It is also key to protecting our planet.
My role is to enable people to do more than they thought they were capable of, and to help them achieve more than they thought possible, and through Wellness- bring our world towards peace, harmony and equilibrium.
In our efforts to achieve this, We are proud to be associated with the Global Peace Song Awards"
Winners of each music category had the chance and will win a wide variety of valued prizes ranging from a recording session with Grammy Winner Ricky Kej (valued at $15,000) to having award winning singers/musicians perform on their next song, to a music industry webinar on the "Music Contracts Do's and Don'ts" by Burgundy Morgan esq., to album cover art work by famed designers Syamarani Dasi and Greg Spalenka, a website by Resonant, an invitation to perform at upcoming Project Peace On Earth worldwide concerts, a commemorative trophy and much more. All prizes of the Global Peace Song Awards were designed to empower the winning musicians to further their creative talents, music careers and the ability to financially succeed in the world of music.
GPSA Founder Steve Robertson stated "It was a profound honor to offer the GPSA contest to musicians and video producers around the world and to give them a chance to share their visions of peace with major thought-leaders from the world of Music, TV and Politics. Therefore, we are excited to announce all of the following 2016 Project Peace Peace on Earth GPSA winners presented by RoundGlass:
NEW AGE MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Deva Premal and Miten and their song "Sarveshaam Mantra". The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the NEW AGE category is: Carol Albert and her song "Dreamer."
ACOUSTIC / CONTEMPORARY MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Tina Malia and her song "All Roads." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the ACOUSTIC/ CONTEMPORARY category is: Wouter Kellerman and his song "The Long Road."
WORLD MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Tina Malia and her song "Heal This Land." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the WORLD MUSIC category is also: Tina Malia and her song "Heal This Land."
FOLK MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Paul Kenny and his song "End To All War." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the FOLK MUSIC category is: Jason Moon and his song "Trying to Find My Way Home."
COUNTRY MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winners is a tie between: Trevor & Sylvie and their song "Can't Stop The Train" and The Zmed Brothers and their song "Kindness is Magic." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the COUNTRY MUSIC is Chris LaRose and his song "A Grave for My Gun."
OPERA / CLASSICAL MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Sangeeta Kaur and her song "Let Me Weep." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the OPERA / CLASSICAL category is: Jennifer Thomas and her song "Eventide"
A CAPPELLA / CHORAL category: The JURY VOTING winner is: Jennifer Thomas and her song "Alleluia." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the A CAPPELLA / CHORAL category is: Merrill Collins and her song "Every Man, Woman, and Child"
JAZZ MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Stephanie Spruill and her song "Shine." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the JAZZ category is also Stephanie Spruill and her song "Shine"
HIP HOP MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is: Betsy Walter and Kenny Lamb and their song "Be Nice." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the HIP HOP category is also: Betsy Walter and Kenny Lamb and their song "Be Nice."
ROCK / POP MUSIC: The JURY VOTING winner is a tie between: Siedah Garrett and her song "Answer's Always Love" and Gregory Markel and his song "Surrender Now." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the ROCK / POP category is: Shamanatrix Missy Galore and her song "Love.o.lution"
MUSIC VIDEO: The JURY VOTING winner is: Richard Gannaway and his music video "Haumea." The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the MUSIC VIDEO category is: Sangeeta Kaur and her music video "Guidance and Protection"
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook winner with most "likes" is: Vishal and Aditya and their song "Bhalobasha."
GPSA is in the process of producing, and will soon release, a winners compilation album entitled "Music for World Peace."
Robertson further states; "Our GPSA team wants to express our most sincere thanks to all GPSA participants and winners. Each of you have made a difference in our world with your inspiring music and videos that help show ways to peace. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to all of our GPSA Jury Panel members and our coordinating musical assistant Fritz Heede …Your caring, time and support made this dream of the GPSA contest and award ceremonies a reality."
Lastly, Robertson stated; "We are excited to announce that Maria Conchita Alonso, Sean Stone and Peter Joseph are joining us as 2017 Jury Panel members."
He continues, "I also, I want to remind all musicians and video producers that March 15th, 2017 is the last submittal day for our current 2017 Global Peace Song Awards contest. Please go to our website: http://www.GlobalPeaceSongAwards.org and be sure to carefully review our new submittal guidelines and Prizes."
Interviews can be arranged with GPSA the founder Steve Robertson and select Jury Panel members and winning musicians and music video producer upon request.
Contact
Steve Robertson, ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org
email: globalpeacesongawards@
Contact
Steve Robertson
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse