Yoga for Digestive System - AYM Yoga

 
 
Yoga For Digestive System
RISHIKESH, India - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The digestive system is responsible for processing food. The two categories that make up the digestive system is:

1. The organs that directly aid digestion (mechanical) and absorption

2. Organs that indirectly aid in chemical digestion and absorption.

The necessary organs of the digestive system are:

1. Oral cavity - Cavity of the mouth, contains tongue, teeth and salivary glands

2. Esophagus - The tube that pass food from pharynx to the stomach

3. Stomach - Muscular, hollow and dilated part of alimentary canal. It is involved in both mechanical and chemical digestion.

4. Small intestine - Positioned between the stomach and large intestine, it's responsible for majority of the digestion

5. Large intestine - Main function is to absorb water from indigestible food

6. Anus - Responsible for the expulsion of feces

The accessory organs of the digestive system are:

1. Liver and gall bladder - produces blue for emulsification of fats

2. Pancreas - Secretes pancreatic juice into the small intestine

3. Salivary glands

4. Teeth - Breaking down food for digestion

5. Tongue - Rolling and lubrication of food

Essentially, the digestive system works to break down food particles into simpler molecules that can be absorbed into blood and get used for other utility functions of the human body.

Yoga poses are known to help with digestion. Deep breathing stretches that target the abdominal muscles and twisting can provide you relief from digestive issues that you may encounter from time to time. Whenever you feel gas, bloating or constipation, take some time out and hit your mat and try these poses.

Here are 5 yoga poses that can help you with your digestive system:

1. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow)

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

3. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

4. Parivrtta Trikonasana (Revolved Triangle Pose)

5. Uttana Shishosana (Extended Puppy Pose)

For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
