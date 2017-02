Yoga for Digestive System - AYM Yoga

Yoga For Digestive System

-- The digestive system is responsible for processing food. The two categories that make up the digestive system is:1. The organs that directly aid digestion (mechanical)and absorption2. Organs that indirectly aid in chemical digestion and absorption.The necessary organs of the digestive system are:Cavity of the mouth, contains tongue, teeth and salivary glandsThe tube that pass food from pharynx to the stomachMuscular, hollow and dilated part of alimentary canal. It is involved in both mechanical and chemical digestion.Positioned between the stomach and large intestine, it's responsible for majority of the digestionMain function is to absorb water from indigestible foodResponsible for the expulsion of fecesThe accessory organs of the digestive system are:produces blue for emulsification of fatsSecretes pancreatic juice into the small intestineBreaking down food for digestionRolling and lubrication of foodEssentially, the digestive system works to break down food particles into simpler molecules that can be absorbed into blood and get used for other utility functions of the human body.Yoga poses are known to help with digestion. Deep breathing stretches that target the abdominal muscles and twisting can provide you relief from digestive issues that you may encounter from time to time. Whenever you feel gas, bloating or constipation, take some time out and hit your mat and try these poses.1. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow)2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)3. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)4. Parivrtta Trikonasana (Revolved Triangle Pose)5. Uttana Shishosana (Extended Puppy Pose)For More Info Please Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com