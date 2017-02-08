Bheege Chunariya – Holi 2017 Festival of colors in Dubai with a message of Forgiveness and Renewal

Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, Owner Red Fly Events with Mr.

-- Red Fly Events, a full-fledged event management company is all set to host the biggest Holi celebrations in the UAE for the year, Bheege Chunariya - Holi 2017 on March 17 at Autism Rocks Arena @ Dubai Outlet Mall amidst a great line-up of A-List Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Vishal & Shekhar, Badshah, Neeti Mohan along with DJ Harsh, DJ Buddha, DJ Piere among others.Expected to be attended by around 26,000 visitors, the Holi event will be focussing on spreading the festival meaning of forgiveness and renewal with various activations and events planned prior to the event.A press conference announcing the event was held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in the presence of Sonu Sood, esteemed dignitaries, sponsors and event organisers was organised on February 12, 2017.Commenting on the eventsaid, "We are extremely pleased to host Bheege Chunariya – Holi 2017, a twofold event focusing on not only the celebrations part of it but also, bringing out the significance and message of the festival that is to be celebrated. Holi is a celebration of a day of forgiveness and highlighting new beginnings. Taking up the glam quotient higher we are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan with us, along with other Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood, Vishal & Shekhar, Badshah, Neeti Mohan along with DJ Harsh, DJ Buddha, DJ Piere among others."said, "Bheege Chunariya is an event targeting at not only Indians but also the various nationalities and cultures that are present in the UAE. The event will certainly cite a great example of Tolerance and Happiness amid all nationalities celebrating the festival of forgiveness and joy in the city of Dubai, which is the melting pot of varied cultures."event said, "This land has set the bar for tolerance among different communities that reside harmoniously in the region, and the message of this event goes in tandem with the initiative of Year of Giving. Aligning with this initiative, our event celebrates this year as the Year of For-giving, with Holi being an Indian festival that celebrates forgiveness, good fortune and rejuvenation. As a cultural festival from another country is so welcomed onto this international platform, we once more reiterate the message of tolerance and multiculturalism in this beautiful, hospitable nation. We are hopeful that residents, expats and tourists alike, will come forward and enjoy this festival with much enthusiasm."The event is strategized by RainMaker Event, co-owned by Mr. Deepak Mirchandani and Mr. Preethish Bhat. Weeklong activities focussing on spreading the message and glam quotient will be carried out prior to the event to engage maximum participation from residents, tourists and expats alike.