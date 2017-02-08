News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Increasing consumption of products with shorter shelf life, are playing key role in the steady growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. Food & beverages segment dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market with a largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing consumer demand for safe and quality products. Healthcare segment is likely to emerge as a key end-use industry and is expected to exhibit steady growth.
Asia Pacific dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market and is expected to witness the higher growth rate due to increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in this region driven by the rising population and increased spending on packed products. Manufacturers in the global market are offering products that are in tune with the shifting consumer demands.
Some of the key players in the global market include Amcor Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Biocote Limited, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Microban International, Mondi Plc, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Parx Plastic BV, Polyone Corporation and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Technologies Covered:
• Active Packaging
• Controlled Release Packaging
Film Types Covered:
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Polyethylene (PE)
o Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
o High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Biopolymer
• Paper & Paperboard
• Other Films
Pack Types Covered:
• Bags
• Cups & Lids
• Carton Packages
• Pouches
• Trays
• Other Pack Types
Antimicrobial Agents Covered:
• Enzymes
• Organic Acids
• Oxidizers & Metal Ions
• Bacteriocins
• Essential Oils
• Other Agents
End Users Covered:
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverage
• Personal Care
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse