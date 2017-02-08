Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the global antimicrobial packaging market is estimated at $6.92 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $10.74 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.48%. Increasing demand from food & beverage industry is the primary factor favouring the market growth. Furthermore, growing concerns about food wastage, rising demand from various verticals such as consumer goods, healthcare & personal care and increasing awareness about health related issues are the drivers for antimicrobial packaging market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are limiting the market growth. Introduction of new products and demand from healthcare industry are the recent trends for global antimicrobial packaging market.Increasing consumption of products with shorter shelf life, are playing key role in the steady growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. Food & beverages segment dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market with a largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing consumer demand for safe and quality products. Healthcare segment is likely to emerge as a key end-use industry and is expected to exhibit steady growth.Asia Pacific dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market and is expected to witness the higher growth rate due to increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in this region driven by the rising population and increased spending on packed products. Manufacturers in the global market are offering products that are in tune with the shifting consumer demands.Some of the key players in the global market include Amcor Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Biocote Limited, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Microban International, Mondi Plc, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Parx Plastic BV, Polyone Corporation and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.• Active Packaging• Controlled Release Packaging• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)• Polyethylene (PE)o Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)o High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)• Biopolymer• Paper & Paperboard• Other Films• Bags• Cups & Lids• Carton Packages• Pouches• Trays• Other Pack Types• Enzymes• Organic Acids• Oxidizers & Metal Ions• Bacteriocins• Essential Oils• Other Agents• Healthcare• Food & Beverage• Personal Care• Other End Users• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/antimicrobial-packaging-market