Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr® Offers Fans Free Download on Valentine's Day
"Whether you're a guy or girl, who doesn't remember their first crush that they were petrified to approach? This makes 'Confused' the perfect gift for Suspens Jr® to give away to his fans on Valentine's day." ~Suspens®
Suspens Jr® is offering a special free download for fans for one day only today on Valentine's Day exclusively through SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Just as Valentine's Day celebrates the gift of falling in love, "Confused" brings in focus the human experience of having a first crush.
Suspens Jr® is a Florida based rapper, recording Artist, and songwriter with a triple threat in the studio and on the live stage. As a professional recording artist, he has been interviewed and featured in major Hip Hop publications including ThisIs50 and Hood Illustrated to name a few.
"Confused" will be available for a free download on SoundCloud and ReverbNation for fans exclusively on Valentine's Day, February 14th.
