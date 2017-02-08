News By Tag
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Class 4 Softswitch Development Services
Ecosmob Technologies offers custom VoIP solution development services. The class 4 Softswitch for wholesale service providers is one of the offerings of the company.
The class 4 softswitch solution can be used by the service providers to offer calling and VoIP services to its clients. This is basically used to offer international calling and managing the call routing for thousands of calls in the VoIP network. The class 4 softswitch solution can manage heavy call traffic. That is why it is known as wholesale switch. Generally, class 4 softswitch is connected with either another VoIP softswitch or cloud on the receiving end.
"We are in this industry for more than 9 years. We have served many customers who offer international calling services. We have developed many VoIP softswitch solutions. The class 4 softswitch is one of the solutions we offer. We have a team of experienced developers who are skilled enough to develop any kind of class 4 softswitch (https://www.ecosmob.com/
As per the further details shared by the spokesperson of the company, the customer can select a required featured for their class 4 softswitch solution. To give an idea of what kind of features it can have, the spokesperson shared a few features which are listed below:
• Call routing
• LNP routing
• MNP routing
• Geographic, non-geographic, nomadic routing
• Routing of emergency numbers
• Fax routing
• Load balancing
• Failover
• WLR customers
• Whitelisting
• Blacklisting
• Active call report
• Call detail reports
• And many more
The offered solution will have a web interface to manage different operations and to take different actions. This web interface which will be having Graphical User Interface can be managed swimmingly. This will also provide remote access of the system. Thus, one may manage it from anywhere, as and when required. This is one of the features offered by the company and appreciated by its many customers.
The spokesperson of the company also shared benefits of this VoIP softswitch solution. Some of the key benefits are listed hereunder:
• Reliable communication process offering
• Instant carrier scalability offered to carriers
• Easy to install and deploy
• Easy to manage and maintain
• Reduced maintenance cost
• Reduced expense on network management
• Minimal cost for call handling
• And many more
The company is known for offering custom solution which can satisfy the requirement of the customers. The class 4 softswitch solution is one of the solutions which have gained a lot of appreciation for the company in the international market. To know more about this solution, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/
