Live your stories with My Jiffies by Priyanka Sharma Kaintura

-- Some of us imagine that our stories are already written, some imagine that they are being written right now, but there are those special few who write their own stories and their own lives. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura is one of these special few.All our lives are made up of tiny little moments. Some moments are enormous, and some simply pass by unnoticed. And yet, it is all these moments together that make up our lives. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura presents to us this simple truth in her chronicle of moments titledEach and every moment is as heartfelt and important as the last. However, only when you look close enough do you see the stories they tell. A contained expression, a slightly longer pause, an anxious embrace, expectant silence, a disquiet farewell; all of these are our stories, our jiffies.From an old battlefield to exotic beaches to her own mind, each and every moment has been carefully recorded with a touch of nostalgia. This book offers a peek into the soul of another.Like all moments, each moment carries with it a different nature; some moments are sad, some are happy, and some are not suited for public viewing. But we can try and categorize each moment like Priyanka does in the bookOrations, Eclogues, Monologues and Dialogues, Stories, Pathos, Satire and Sarcasm, and finally, Life Aphorisms and Epigrams.If you live your stories, and if you wish to understand life as a whole, then,just might be for you.Priyanka Sharma Kaintura is a seasoned marketing communications professional. She is a perpetual observer and explorer who writes about society, love, relationships and mythological interpretation.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.