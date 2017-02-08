STULZ and Burland Energy SA sign agreement to provide COOLaaS™ - Cooling as a Service

End

-- Stulz, the world's leading provider of critical operating climate control solutions for data centers, is extending its offering to include COOLaaS™, computer room cooling on a pay-per-use billing model. This new and unique service offer is made possible by cooperation with the Swiss based Burland Energy SA.COOLaaS™ is an all-inclusive service which delivers heat extraction on an "as-a-Service"model (XaaS). This enables operators to pay only for the output of the assets and services, rather than acquiring the equipment required. This transition from passive ownership to efficient usage will liberate budgets from heavy capital investment, and create more efficient working capital management environment. Customers will never assume ownership of any assets to provide cooling (representing a move from CAPEX to OPEX). Furthermore, rather than fixed monthly payments, as with leasing solutions, COOLaaS™ monthly billing is based upon a fixed rate per kWh consumed and includes all necessary assets, installation, maintenance, service, and spare parts.STULZ has a wide range of high-quality cooling solutions. With the CyberAir series, the company offers an efficient precision climate system that is optimally suited for use in high-density data centers thanks to its high efficiency and cooling performance. In the area of ​​large-scale cooling, the cold-water coolers of the CyberCool 2 series provide for a sustained reduction in energy consumption by means of an integrated free-cooling option with sliding mixing operation."After our UPSaaS™ launch last year the markets' reaction led us to expand our offering to data centers" says Risto Thurén, President of Burland Energy. "Stulz was a partner of choice to replicate the UPSaaS™ model for the cooling industry."In Switzerland COOLaaS™ is available with Walter Meier AG.Since it was founded in 1947, STULZ has evolved into one of the world's leading system suppliers for air conditioning. With the manufacture of precision air-conditioning systems and chillers, the sale of air-conditioning and humidifying systems and service and facility management, this division of the STULZ Group achieved a worldwide turnover of around 420 million Euros in 2016.Burland Energy SA is a Swiss based corporation creating and adapting innovative energy services to new industry standards. UPSaaS™ program is the first to offer mission critical power services on a pay-per-use basis, targeted primarily at the data center, industrial and healthcare sectors.