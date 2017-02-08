News By Tag
STULZ and Burland Energy SA sign agreement to provide COOLaaS™ - Cooling as a Service
COOLaaS™ is an all-inclusive service which delivers heat extraction on an "as-a-Service"
STULZ has a wide range of high-quality cooling solutions. With the CyberAir series, the company offers an efficient precision climate system that is optimally suited for use in high-density data centers thanks to its high efficiency and cooling performance. In the area of large-
"After our UPSaaS™ launch last year the markets' reaction led us to expand our offering to data centers" says Risto Thurén, President of Burland Energy. "Stulz was a partner of choice to replicate the UPSaaS™ model for the cooling industry."
In Switzerland COOLaaS™ is available with Walter Meier AG.
About STULZ
Since it was founded in 1947, STULZ has evolved into one of the world's leading system suppliers for air conditioning. With the manufacture of precision air-conditioning systems and chillers, the sale of air-conditioning and humidifying systems and service and facility management, this division of the STULZ Group achieved a worldwide turnover of around 420 million Euros in 2016.
About Burland Energy SA
Burland Energy SA is a Swiss based corporation creating and adapting innovative energy services to new industry standards. UPSaaS™ program is the first to offer mission critical power services on a pay-per-use basis, targeted primarily at the data center, industrial and healthcare sectors.
