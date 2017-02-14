News By Tag
Buy Mangoes Online - Fruit Shopping in India Finally Takes Off
Hafoos is India's best fruit home delivery company and one of the pioneers in the e-commerce fruit selling industry that sells organic alphonso mangoes items under it's brand name.
According to a survey, till the early 2000; e-retailing of organic mangoes had not been attempted by anybody in India and thus, Hafoos has been a pioneer here; providing quality, convenience and comfort for the time poor as well as for the discerning customers. The online foray by Amazindia Ventures Pvt Ltd has given the company an opportunity to bring organic and healthy products to the end consumers. The website launched has a very user-friendly navigation and many interesting features to make the customers online shopping experience delightful. Through its website, the company strives to bring the very best organic/green products to its consumers. Besides, it's one of the very few online market place that have their instant delivery system in place, no matter how small the order is.
Customers can now buy fresh Alphonso mangoes onsite or by placing a telephonic order, as soon as their season begins. The website also has a live chat service that's quick to respond. Payment options include several options such as net banking, credit cards, as well as cash-on-delivery.
Hafoos today registers an average of 20 orders per day online and has about 30% repeat customers. In terms of revenue and customer acquisition, Hafoos has grown manifold since the past two years. The repeat customer has moved to 30% which is a testimony to the superlative shopping experience. Talking about this growth, the Managing Director of the company said that, "We are determined to take the organic mango market to a higher level; both in India and in a mature market such as the European Union. Organic fruits till now have been affordable only by the upper class and health conscious consumers due to high prices, which were a result of poor supply side. We train the farmers on techniques for organic farming and help them supply their produce in the right market at low cost. We hence wish to make farming profitable for farmers and healthy food affordable for all. Our collaboration with them will offer greater market reach to the farmers who lacked market exposure till now."
To our dedicated shoppers, we are extending contests like Shop & Win. Alongside, we have promotional coupon codes to offer additional incentives to our repeated customers.
Hafoos was founded on one basic principle: Connect farmers who love growing organic to consumers who love eating organic. We envision through our venture, a world where agriculture & its produce are free of preservatives & pesticides.
