Buy Mangoes Online - Fruit Shopping in India Finally Takes Off

Hafoos is India's best fruit home delivery company and one of the pioneers in the e-commerce fruit selling industry that sells organic alphonso mangoes items under it's brand name.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hafoos is an online venture of Amazindia Ventures Pvt Ltd. It is the first e-shop of its kind that takes organically cultivated mangoes straight to the consumers & empowers them with the quality that was not previously available to them before. It delivers 100% fresh fruits without preservatives and the prices are reasonable as no middlemen are involved. The USP of their goods is that they are always fresh and also come at a reasonable price than what the current market offers. The online store is thus a one-stop shop for all the health conscious & mango lovers needs. Besides fresh fruits, it also hosts a varied collection of cooking recipes prepared from mangoes that allow it's viewers to make some of the most mouth savoring delicacies with ease.

According to a survey, till the early 2000; e-retailing of organic mangoes had not been attempted by anybody in India and thus, Hafoos has been a pioneer here; providing quality, convenience and comfort for the time poor as well as for the discerning customers. The online foray by Amazindia Ventures Pvt Ltd has given the company an opportunity to bring organic and healthy products to the end consumers. The website launched has a very user-friendly navigation and many interesting features to make the customers online shopping experience delightful. Through its website, the company strives to bring the very best organic/green products to its consumers. Besides, it's one of the very few online market place that have their instant delivery system in place, no matter how small the order is.

Customers can now buy fresh Alphonso mangoes onsite or by placing a telephonic order, as soon as their season begins. The website also has a live chat service that's quick to respond. Payment options include several options such as net banking, credit cards, as well as cash-on-delivery.


Hafoos today registers an average of 20 orders per day online and has about 30% repeat customers. In terms of revenue and customer acquisition, Hafoos has grown manifold since the past two years. The repeat customer has moved to 30% which is a testimony to the superlative shopping experience. Talking about this growth, the Managing Director of the company said that, "We are determined to take the organic mango market to a higher level; both in India and in a mature market such as the European Union. Organic fruits till now have been affordable only by the upper class and health conscious consumers due to high prices, which were a result of poor supply side. We train the farmers on techniques for organic farming and help them supply their produce in the right market at low cost. We hence wish to make farming profitable for farmers and healthy food affordable for all. Our collaboration with them will offer greater market reach to the farmers who lacked market exposure till now."

To our dedicated shoppers, we are extending contests like Shop & Win. Alongside, we have promotional coupon codes to offer additional incentives to our repeated customers.

Hafoos was founded on one basic principle: Connect farmers who love growing organic to consumers who love eating organic. We envision through our venture, a world where agriculture & its produce are free of preservatives & pesticides.

Page Updated Last on: Feb 14, 2017
