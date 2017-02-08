 
NEW YORK - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Private Equity Partners has completed $732 Million Financing For Oil Producer

As one of the world's leading and most diverse financial services firm, Global Private Equity Partners serves the needs of our clients by offering a world-class project funding platform coupled with straightforward, intelligent advice.

Global Private Equity Partners has successfully completed a $732 million ten-year non-recourse project financing for large Oil Producer.

"We got responses from 18 of the leading global lenders - both banks and commodity traders and we selected Global Private Equity Partners," CEO of the Oil Company said.

It was Global Private Equity Partners' flexible terms that ensured the feasibility of this project.

Through an accelerate growth strategy, the Company aims to become a stand-alone operator in oil and gas exploration and production by 2019 and a "world class operator" by 2026, CEO said.

About Global Private Equity Partners.

Strength, Solutions and Growth

At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a leading global investment and advisory firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients' private markets investment programs a true success. That's all we do. And we do it with passion.

Contact Global Private Equity Partners now:

http://www.globalprivateequitypartners.com

Media Contact
Global Private Equity Partners
1-855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
