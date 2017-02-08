Global Private Equity Partners has completed $732 Million Financing For Oil Producer

Global Private Equity Partners has successfully completed a $732 million ten-year non-recourse project financing for large Oil Producer. "We got responses from 18 of the leading global lenders - and we selected Global Private Equity Partners

Through an accelerate growth strategy, the Company aims to become a stand-alone operator in oil and gas exploration and production by 2019 and a "world class operator" by 2026, CEO said.About Global Private Equity Partners.Strength, Solutions and GrowthAt Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a leading global investment and advisory firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients' private markets investment programs a true success. That's all we do.